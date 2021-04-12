Increasing Popularity Of Instant Non-Alcoholic Beverages Propel Growth Of The Coffee Capsule Market

Coffee Capsule Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

The growing popularity of instant non-alcoholic beverages such as coffee in restaurants and office cafeterias propel the growth of the coffee capsule market. The coffee capsules reduce the time and effort required in preparing a cup of coffee when used in coffee machines in coffeehouses, office cafeterias. Increasing need of non-alcoholic beverage drinks among millennials, consumer awareness towards low sugar and non-alcoholic drinks, busy work schedules and changing consumer taste are a few of the reasons that have attributed to the rise in the popularity of instant non-alcoholic beverages such as coffee. According to the study conducted in 2019 by MarketInspector, a UK based provider of digital marketplace for businesses and institutions, the annual coffee consumption per capita in Finland was 11.7 kg, while Portugal had 41.6 coffee shops per 10,000 people. The increasing use of coffee machines in restaurants, office cafeterias to fulfill the increased demand for instant non-alcoholic beverages such as coffee increases the demand of coffee capsules, thus increasing the growth of the coffee capsule market.

The coffee capsules market covered in the report is segmented by material into conventional plastic, bio plastics, fabric, others. The coffee capsules market is also segmented by application into household, commercial and by product into closed source system, open-source system.

The global coffee capsule market is expected grow from $4.06 billion in 2020 to $4.09 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.7%. The slow growth in the global coffee pods and capsules market is mainly due to the outbreak of COVID-19 outbreak that has led to closure of offices that majorly use coffee capsules. The market is expected to reach $5 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5%. The countries with coffee capsule market shares are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major players in the coffee capsules market are Nespresso, Keurig, Gloria Jean’s Coffees, Nescafe, Nestle, Lavazza A Modo Mio, Starbucks, Bestpresso, Kissmeorganics, and Gourmesso.

