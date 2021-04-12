CanadianSME Small Business Foundation announces the launch of UPS Small Business of the Day Campaign.

In collaboration with the Exclusive Title Sponsor, UPS, CanadianSME Small Business Foundation is promoting Small Businesses from across Canada on a daily basis on their social media platforms.

It's no surprise that small businesses are the ones that were most impacted by the pandemic. While the government has provided Canadian small businesses with resources and funding to help them during these challenging times, it’s still not enough for them to keep their business running successfully. That is the reason why it’s now more important than ever to help Canadian SME owners and provide them with resources and funding so that they can come out successful on the other side of the pandemic.

“No doubt the Canadian economy will experience a massive hit. We will recover. How long that will take depends on how we come together, collaborate and face the challenges that lie ahead,” said SK, Founder, CanadianSME. “Moving forward will require the coming together of ideation, direction, investment of time, capital and sweat equity. We believe, “Together, Moving Forward.”

The new collaboration with UPS is designed to promote small businesses on a daily basis through all their social media platforms. This will be done on a purely non-profit initiative meaning that it will not cost small business owners, and it is a call to action to most effectively promote their business. The Small Business Foundation will present the “UPS Small Business of the Day” initiative, where CanadianSME will select a small business on a day-to-day basis and create a short video clip promoting the company’s products and services. This video will be posted on their leading social media platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn. Because the partnership’s aim is to make the videos versatile, relatable, and memorable it is believed that it is the best way to reach a varied audience.

“We are proud to be involved in this very important initiative,” said Paul Gaspar, director of small business for UPS Canada. “Whether it’s promoting their business, lowering their costs or helping them improve their ecommerce logistics, all of us need to continue to support our Canadian entrepreneurs.”

This initiative is part of CanadianSME Small Business Foundation. Launched by CanadianSME Small Business Magazine, the CanadianSME Small Business Foundation is a non-profit organization designed to empower Canadian small businesses across the country. CanadianSME believes that its purpose of helping Small Businesses survive and thrive is core to its identity as an organization and it can only be achieved when everyone has an equitable opportunity to achieve their fullest potential.

