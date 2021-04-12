Elizabeth Stanton, Host of CW's “World’s Funniest Animals”, Wins - “Best Pet TV Show - 2021”

“We're honored to include Elizabeth Stanton into our BoLAA family.” ~Aurora DeRose

LOS ANGELES , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elizabeth Stanton, acclaimed American Television Host, wins Best of Los Angeles Award - “Best Pet TV Show - 2021”, according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the Best of Los Angeles Award community.

The “Best of Los Angeles Award” community was formed five years ago and consists of over 7,400 professional members living and working in Southern California. It celebrates the best people, places, and things in Los Angeles with the slogan “No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best.”

“The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles, and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity,” expresses DeRose. "We're honored to include Elizabeth Stanton into our BoLAA family."

Elizabeth Stanton was born and raised in Los Angeles. It had always been her dream to travel, so she later started her own travel show, known as “Elizabeth Stanton’s Great Big World” once she had gotten into acting and hosting. She was inspired to pursue her career by her mother, who has also had a very prominent travel career.

“World’s Funniest Animals” is a show hosted by Elizabeth Stanton which showcases viral internet clips of funny animal moments as well as celebrity guests, their pets, and panelists who comment on the clips. The show has featured hilarious animal clips from major motion pictures and popular TV series, animal outtakes that surprise the whole cast and crew, videos of babies and their pets, and even clips of celebrities and their pets. CW's “World’s Funniest Animals” aired on September 18th, 2020, and was renewed for a second season on December 7th, 2020.