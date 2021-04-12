The Sun Company Commits to Lead National EV Charger Expansion
The global move toward zero emissions highlights the need for proven renewable solutionsTUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Business leaders across multiple industries worldwide have called for a transition to a zero-emissions economy and electric vehicles (EV) play a major role in that effort. According to market analysis firm Canalys, EV sales increased 39% in 2020 as overall car sales declined by 14%, and EVs will represent nearly half of all passenger cars sold globally by 2030. This massive growth rate is driving a dramatic expansion of EV charging stations. The Sun Company supports the zero-emissions wave by making EV charger installations a standard component of its clean energy solutions, connecting the full loop of making sure EV’s are truly reducing global carbon footprint.
As part of the American Jobs Plan, the White House wants to build a national network of 500,000 EV chargers by 2030, while Royal Dutch Shell Group (or "Shell") plans to roll out 500,000 EV charging stations of their own by 2025. These examples reflect the rapid shift to EV technology, but about 80 percent of charging still takes place at home. This highlights the need to make charging stations an essential part of the expanding infrastructure for builders, architects and landowners.
Net-zero emissions, or carbon neutrality, means absorbing as much carbon from the atmosphere as one emits, and automakers know this is the future. General Motors will have 30 EV models on the market by 2025, the same year that all new Jaguar cars will be electric, and Honda expects electric and fuel-cell models to make up two-thirds of its sales by 2030. The infamous scourge of environmentalists, The Hummer, is even making a comeback as a much-hyped EV truck (2022) and SUV (2024) with ridiculous horsepower, torque and 4-wheel diagonal driving. Virtually every automaker is on board with the transition to electric vehicles that reduce carbon emissions.
“With the strong backing of government and its citizenry, it feels we have now reached a tipping point with transport electrification. While The Sun Company works to address several levers that impact climate change, electric vehicles have experienced a groundswell of support and now represent an immediate opportunity to move towards planet reclamation.” - Joley Michaelson, CEO
The Sun Company, demonstrating its commitment to comprehensive renewable solutions, includes EV chargers as an option for all its residential, commercial and microgrid projects. For more information on EV-charging stations for the home or business, please contact info@thesuncompany.us
