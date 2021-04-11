Davide Zaffino ROSE LifeScience President Discusses the Launch of Québec’s First Cannabis Micro-Producer
Consumers deserve to have access to the great work local producers are doing here. Now they can”MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, April 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ROSE LifeScience is the first micro-producer of cannabis to emerge in the Quebec market. And now, the company has put local products on SQDC shelves as a part of their new initiative - DLYS. DLYS by ROSE LifeScience is a brand collective whose mission is to unite Québec's regional micro-producers for the purpose of sharing resources and bringing their local cannabis to market.
Amos Product Well Received in Quebec
Amos is the first product being offered under the DLYS brand. Developed by mindiCANNA mindiCANNA out of Abitibi, QC has already taken off. "Consumers deserve to have access to the great work local producers are doing here. Now they can," said Davide Zaffino, President and CFO of ROSE LifeScience.
mindiCANNA takes advantage of what they call the world’s best water and growing soil to create superior botanicals for their products like Amos. This commitment to quality and consumer satisfaction is a reflection of DLYS’s overall mission says Davide Zaffino.
"This is our passion," chimes in mindiCANNA co-founder Daniel Lessard. "We know how to grow cannabis here, in optimal ways."
Davide Zaffino Breaks Down the Basics of a Micro-Producer
A micro-producer of cannabis is allowed to have a facility of up to 200 square meters or 2,150 square feet. Micro producers, because of their size and limited distribution are meant to focus on producing local products for local consumers. “This new initiative is designed to help bring these new products to market in La Belle Province,” says Davide Zaffino. And in the process, micro-producers bring economic stimulus and local jobs.
More About ROSE LifeScience
Established in 2016, ROSE LifeScience and its partner brands are developed and produced exclusively for the Quebec market. In the process, they have created over 70 jobs for local citizens. ROSE was founded by experienced experts with decades of business leadership in international and regulated markets. Currently, the SQDC is the company’s exclusive retailer for all of their products and brands.
ROSE LifeScience is a proud part of its community and hosts some of the industry's most advanced infrastructure and cultivation processes, says Davide Zaffino. And a tour of the facility’s 55,000 square-foot, strictly regulated indoor growing center backs that up. According to the company site, “ROSE is the workplace of some of the world's most respected cannabis growers whose reputations are behind their product.”
Those involved in ROSE and DLYS have had high hopes for the future of the cannabis industry - and micro-producing in particular - in Quebec.
