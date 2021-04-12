TOOTRiS Joins National Child Care Leaders to Help Boost Struggling Industry
Virtual Workshop to Focus on Innovation & Creativity for Early Education Providers
The coronavirus pandemic has decimated Child Care centers across the nation. We have existing technology that can help these providers not only stay in business but grow their business.”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the nation’s Child Care industry struggles to rebound from the impacts of COVID-19, early education leaders are coming together to offer creative insights and innovative solutions for the market.
— Eric Cutler, TOOTRiS
During the 2021 California Association for the Education of Young Children Conference, held virtually April 23-25, experts will cover equity and diversity, professional development, staff management, teaching curriculums, parent/family relations, and more.
Joining the conference is Eric Cutler, Chief Data Officer of TOOTRiS, a SaaS company that has created the first ever tech-enabled Child Care platform. Cutler will be teaching a workshop to Child Care providers and early educators on how to use freely available tools and resources to grow their presence and increase enrollments in their programs.
“The coronavirus pandemic has decimated Child Care centers across the nation, with many closing permanently,” Cutler said. “We have existing technology that can help these providers not only stay in business but grow their business.”
The California Association for the Education of Young Children - which expects nearly 1,500 attendees during this month’s conference - convenes annually to serve and act on behalf of the needs and rights of young children by providing education services and resources to adults who work with children from birth through eight years of age, including Child Care center staff, family Child Care providers, elementary school teachers, administrators, staff and others.
“It is an honor to be speaking at the California Association for the Education of Young Children Conference, and to share our innovative, but easy-to-learn strategies with attendees,” Cutler said. “TOOTRiS is creating a new digital economy that promotes entrepreneurial opportunities for individuals with passion and talent to become Child Care providers, improving their quality of life while increasing the much-needed supply of Child Care across California.”
Eric Cutler has over 20 twenty years’ experience in B2B and B2Cmarkets with a focus in technology, digital marketing, and data management. Prior to his role at TOOTRiS, he was the Chief Sales and Marketing Officer for AbacusNext and the Vice President of Research and Development for BitBox LLC. Cutler’s expertise includes business intelligence research, synthesizing multiple data sources, calculating and quantifying statistical significance in data, and advising on best brand decisions. He has a proven track record developing monetization projects that fuel growth in new sales revenue, brand recognition, and market equity.
About TOOTRiS
TOOTRiS, a SaaS company, is reinventing Child Care, making it convenient, affordable, and on-demand. As the world shifts to digitalized services, TOOTRiS helps parents and providers connect and transact in real-time, empowering working parents – especially women – to secure quality Child Care, while allowing providers to unlock their potential and fully monetize their program. TOOTRiS is creating a new digital economy that promotes entrepreneurial opportunities for individuals with passion and talent to become Child Care providers, improving their quality of life while increasing the much-needed supply of Child Care across the state. TOOTRiS’ unique technology enables employers to provide fully managed Child Care Benefits, giving their workforce the flexibility and family support paramount to regaining employee productivity and increasing their ROI. More information at https://tootris.com
Kathleen Gonzales
Elevated PR
+1 619-368-2701
athleen@elevated-pr.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn