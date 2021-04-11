ResortSuite Named a Winner of the 2021 ISPA Innovate Award in Technology

ResortSuite was named a winner of the 2021 ISPA Innovate Award in the technology category for the company’s ResortSuite MOBILE property-branded app solution.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ResortSuite was named a winner of the 2021 ISPA Innovate Award in the technology category for the company’s ResortSuite MOBILE property-branded app solution. The 2021 ISPA Innovate Awards were given to spa industry leaders who implemented successful solutions and innovations to adapt and manage through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The creativity that so many have shown during this exceptionally challenging period for our industry is truly inspiring,” said ISPA President Lynne McNees. “We are so pleased to recognize this year’s ISPA Innovate Award winners and shine a light on their exceptional work.”

“I am humbled that out of all of the incredible innovations that came out last year, that ResortSuite MOBILE was selected as one of the ISPA Innovate Award winners by the ISPA community,” says Frank Pitsikalis, Founder & CEO of ResortSuite. “The number of companies that sprang into action to help relieve the burden of COVID makes me proud to be a member of this compassionate ISPA community.”

The ResortSuite MOBILE App is a customizable application platform that allows properties to publish their own branded mobile app to the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Apps based on this white-label platform share a common set of capabilities, and the content can be configured and updated by the property themselves through a CMS. The app offers guests real-time access and booking capabilities to everything a property has to offer – from room reservations, spa treatments, classes, dining, and more – and a live itinerary and touchless shake-to-pay feature. The app can also be used as a room key, further reducing the number of contacts a guest has during their stay. Club members can access their real-time account statement and posting detail through the app.

ISPA members determined the winners by voting for their favorite submissions from a deep pool of nearly 60 applications. Unlike in previous years, ISPA’s Innovation of the Year will not be awarded in 2021.

About ResortSuite: ResortSuite is a global leader in guest-centric hospitality management software solutions designed to help streamline operations, increase revenue, and deliver personalized guest experiences. With over 20 years of serving luxury properties globally, including Hotel Hershey, Omni Hotels & Resorts, Champneys, Miraval, and Sea Island Resort, we provide a unique integration that allows partners to maintain a single guest profile across their property. This integration helps provide guests with an enhanced experience and provides the property with substantial operational efficiencies. ResortSuite runs on an Oracle database and comprises modules for SPA, PMS, CLUB, GOLF, CATERING, RETAIL, SKI, CONCIERGE, and F&B. ResortSuite GuestEX also combines our WEB, MOBILE and CONNECT technologies that allow guests to easily book their entire experience in real-time, 24/7 including room reservations, spa treatments, classes, activities, golf tee times, events, and dining reservations through ResDiary.

About the International SPA Association: ISPA is recognized worldwide as the leading professional organization and voice of the spa industry. Founded in 1991, ISPA advances the spa industry by providing invaluable educational and networking opportunities, promoting the value of the spa experience and speaking as the authoritative voice to foster professionalism and growth. More details on ISPA are available on experienceispa.com.

