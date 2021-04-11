Stebr Inc. Launches its New Competitive Domain and Digital Marketplace Entitled Traderlo
Our main goal is to become a building block for every entrepreneur looking to venture into the modern digital space. We aspire Traderlo to be a diverse and effective marketplace for all business needs”SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The California-based artificial intelligence and custom software application development company, Stebr Inc., has officially launched Traderlo! A hybrid-free marketplace that allows its users to buy and sell premium digital products including domains, websites, templates, plugins, turnkey softwares, hosting solutions, digital products and digital services
In the first release of its e-commerce platform, Traderlo.com specializes in top-performing domains where users can auction and make instant purchases. The platform’s extraordinary design delivers a unique advantage to sellers by allowing them to choose winners of their choice. This is a highly unique function when compared to the traditional bidding processes which automatically selects the highest bidder as the winner; popular platforms like eBay utilize this system.
Why did Traderlo decide on this bold move? This allows sellers to screen the buyers before selling and have the freedom to pick who they’d like to work with - this is something that the automated bidding process fails to deliver. One of the most pristine and nuanced functions that Traderlo offers is a chat feature that allows buyers and sellers to message each other, negotiate on pricing, as well as discuss the order tracking or any other vital aspect of their transaction.
“Our main goal is to become a building block for every entrepreneur looking to venture into the modern digital space. We aspire Traderlo to be a diverse and effective one-stop-shop solution for all business needs,” said Satish Yezzu, Chief Operating Officer at Stebr Inc. Given the pandemic’s push to the e-commerce industry, Traderlo aims to leverage this dynamic shift to nurture entrepreneurship and help small businesses with their no listing fees policy.
The current e-commerce industry narrative demands that each user’s data security is given the utmost priority, which is why Traderlo enforces a far more strict verification framework. This allows genuine buyers and sellers to participate in an authentic, fair, and transparent user experience throughout the platform. Aside from guaranteeing access to thousands of keyword-rich domains, the platform is truly one of a kind with comprehensive tracking features enabled to provide the ultimate experience for online transactions. Additionally, the platform incorporates flexible options to extend the auction’s time and banking facilities to further manage user finances.
What to expect in future releases? Is going to be Huge? What's Hybrid means in this marketplace?
A start up idea can be transformed in to reality. You can start your own business with the help of traderlo. You can buy or sell any online business. Or you can start your online business in record time with our simple configurator. Our wide range of vendor network can take care of your start up journey from idea to Market Execution. We promise, in next few years we will not leave a single step untouched in making small ideas turning in to reality. Looking forward to serve you by developing one of the most unique marketplace which can take care of many things which users are finding it difficult to break through.
About Stebr Inc
Stebr, Inc is a California based Artificial Intelligence and custom software application development company started in 2015. With a rapidly growing presence in 3 continents, Stebr Inc. encompasses the expertise of serving top multinationals in the San Francisco Bay Area. They continue to make a statement in the industry for themselves considering they have already serviced companies like Equinix, Walmart, and CSAA. Providing solutions to the leading Fortune 500 companies, mid-size firms, and startups - Stebr Inc. works for a diverse client base - spanning over 15+ industries including IT Cloud Infrastructure, Electronics, FinTech, health care and biotechnology.
Stebr's adoption of Artificial Intelligence in its uniquely evolved IT solutions will offer incredible benefit to its customers. It's cost effective and dependable. The strategic development centers and remarkable developer talent builds world class cloud based products in record time.
It’s with great pride and enthusiasm that Stebr Inc. launches Traderlo into the world. This is only the beginning as the world patiently awaits their next bold move.
