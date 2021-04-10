Traffic Fatality: Intersection of 2nd Street and Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest

Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating a traffic fatality resulting from a traffic crash that occurred on Friday, April 9, 2021, at the intersection of 2nd Street and Massachusetts Avenue, NW.

Preliminary investigation revealed that at approximately 7:30 pm, a bicyclist and a 2012 Kia Sorrento were traveling westbound on Massachusetts Avenue, NW. Concurrently, the operator of a 2020 Honda Civic was traveling west in the same block. The Honda struck the rear of the Kia and the bicyclist simultaneously. The Kia then entered into the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and 2nd Street, NW, striking a 2013 Ford Van the was traveling north on 2nd Street, NW. The Honda then struck a 2015 Dodge Durango, that was traveling north in the same block before coming to final rest. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the driver of the Honda to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver and the passenger of the Ford van were both transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The bicyclist was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries. After all life-saving efforts failed, the bicyclist was pronounced dead.

The decedent’s identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.