Free COVID-19 Testing Events Added in Three Counties Boone, Mingo and Raleigh

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources ( DHHR) announced additional free COVID-19 testing events in three southern counties in West Virginia.

“We are encouraging residents of Boone, Mingo, and Raleigh counties to take advantage of these free testing events as the incidence of COVID-19 is increasing in the community,” said Dr. Ayne Amjad, State Health Officer and Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health. “Testing is vital if you are experiencing symptoms such as cough, sore throat, runny nose, fatigue or body aches, or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19.”

Boone County

April 11, 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV. Pre-register at https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/

April 12 and 16, 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV.

April 13, 14, and 15, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV. Pre-register at https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/

In addition, pharmacy sites offer recurring testing every week in Boone County:

Hygeia, 37456 Coal River Road, Whitesville, WV; Monday – Friday, 8:30 AM – 5:00 PM.

Hygeia, 35767 Pond Fork Road, Wharton, WV; Monday – Friday, 8:30 AM – 5:00 PM.

Southern West Virginia Health Systems, 471 Main Street, Madison, WV; Wednesday, 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM.

Walgreens, 69 Lewis Street, Whitesville, WV; Monday – Friday, 9:00 AM – 8:00 PM; Saturday, 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM; Sunday 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM. For an appointment, visit https://www.walgreens.com/findcare/covid19/testing .

Raleigh County

In addition, pharmacy sites offer recurring testing every week in Raleigh County:

Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare, 306 Stanaford Road, Beckley, WV; Monday – Friday, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM.

Beckley Health Right, 111 Randolph Street, Beckley, WV; Monday – Friday, 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM.

Walgreens, 886 Ritter Drive, Beaver, WV; Monday – Friday, 9:00 AM – 8:00 PM; Saturday, 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM; Sunday, 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM. To schedule an appointment, visit https://www.walgreens.com/findcare/covid19/testing .

Mingo County

April 13, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Kermit Fire Department, 49 Main Street, Mingo, WV

April 15, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Delbarton Fire Department, County Highway 65/12, Delbarton, WV

In addition, pharmacy sites offer recurring testing every week in Mingo County:

Hurley Drug Company, Inc, 210 Logan Street, Williamson, WV; Monday-Friday, 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM.

Southern West Virginia Health System, 202 Larry Joe Harless Drive, Gilbert, WV; Wednesday, 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM.

Williamson Health and Wellness Center, 184 E Second Avenue, Williamson, WV; Tuesday and Thursday, 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM.

Free COVID-19 testing is available to all West Virginia residents, including asymptomatic individuals. For daily COVID-19 testing events, as well as additional periodic and pharmacy testing events, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx .