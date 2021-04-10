Utah AG Office Statement on Shooting of 2 SL County Sheriff’s Deputies

SALT LAKE CITY (4/10/2021) —

“All of us at the Utah Attorney General’s office are praying for the two officers of the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s office, who were shot in the line of duty this morning. These officers and their sister and brother officers go to work every day protecting our communities, including individuals in our prisons and jails. They do this having no idea what threats of harm will come each day. They serve with professionalism and dedication. They and their families accept these risks willingly.”

Attorney General Sean D. Reyes added: “Please join our prayers for these brave officers and their families. Their sacrifices are unmeasurable and unimaginable.”

