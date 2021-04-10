Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 162 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,677 in the last 365 days.

Utah AG Office Statement on Shooting of 2 SL County Sheriff’s Deputies

SALT LAKE CITY (4/10/2021) —

“All of us at the Utah Attorney General’s office are praying for the two officers of the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s office, who were shot in the line of duty this morning. These officers and their sister and brother officers go to work every day protecting our communities, including individuals in our prisons and jails. They do this having no idea what threats of harm will come each day. They serve with professionalism and dedication. They and their families accept these risks willingly.”

Attorney General Sean D. Reyes added: “Please join our prayers for these brave officers and their families. Their sacrifices are unmeasurable and unimaginable.”

###

Related

You just read:

Utah AG Office Statement on Shooting of 2 SL County Sheriff’s Deputies

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.