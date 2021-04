Invitation to Join Learning Institute for Elders at University of Central Florida (LIFE at UCF)

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Learning Institute for Elders at University of Central Florida (LIFE at UCF ) Invites MembershipThe Learning Institute for Elders at the University of Central Florida (LIFE at UCF) is extending an invitation to members of the community to join a program of informative and entertaining educational programs and experiential learning events.LIFE at UCF is open to individuals 50 years of age or older who enjoy in-person and online presentations by some of the nations' and world’s foremost experts and knowledgeable individuals on subjects as varied as international relations, bio-medical research, cooking, humor, Florida history, space programs, the arts and an ever-expanding list of subjects of interest to its members. LIFE’s programs are designed to enrich the lives of older adults of Central Florida through a wide variety of lectures and experiences introducing current issues and expanding on age-old topics.Individuals interested in exploring membership in LIFE at UCF are invited to visit https://life.ucf.edu LIFE at UCF is a 501(c)(3) equal opportunity membership organization serving a population of 50-and-up lifelong learners.Contact:Rich Sloane(407) 376-4560richardtsloane@gmail.com