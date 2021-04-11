Airbnb? No Now With Home Restaurant Hotel You Can Also Transform Your Home Into a Restaurant Without Commission
Gaetano Campolo CEO of Home restaurant Hotel announced the launch of the platform internationally a few days ago.REGGIO CALABRIA, RC, ITALIA, April 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In Italy it is already fashionable and the website now boasts over 300 home restaurants in over 50 Italian cities and over 3000 registered users. All the most important Italian national press has been talking about the Home Restaurant Hotel startup for over 5 years but the Italian Government, instead of following the European Agendas of 2014 and 2016, has tried unsuccessfully to hinder the sector. In Italy, thanks to Home Restaurant Hotel, today the sector is in order, without law, but with a favorable opinion from the Ministry of the Interior and a favorable opinion from the competition and market authority today occasionally, maximum 3 times a week you can carry out this private activity that has nothing to do with classic catering.
Gaetano Campolo CEO and Founder of Home restaurant Hotel won the award, coveted by young entrepreneurs, as CEO of the year for Le Fonti Awards Innovation 2020.
The platform presented the event with this announcement and there are already over 1500 registration requests from all over the world.
Hi World
Are you ready to change the rules of hospitality? Home Restaurant Hotel is the Italian Startup that is about to spread a new concept of hospitality around the world: - Do you like cooking? - Are you like a pro? - Do all your friends suggest you to open your own restaurant? YOU ARE ONE OF THE “HOMER” PROMISES WE ARE LOOKING FOR With Home Restaurant Hotel you can open your HOME RESTAURANT in a few clicks! Home Restaurant Hotel, after 2 years of experience in Italy, is ready to launch the HRH project in the world! Home Restaurant Hotel is the site that gives everyone the opportunity to easily and in a few steps create their own Home Restaurant. Attend our online launch event! During the event our staff will show you how to create your ad, how to propose your menu idea, choose a price and ... how to receive bookings from new potential friends interested in trying your specialties! Our Staff will also present some examples of successful Italian Home Restaurant stories to inspire you.
Buckle up your apron… Home Restaurant Hotel is coming!
Sign up for the event that will take place on Facebook on May 14, 2021 at 7 pm
