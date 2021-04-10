HAWAI‘I COVID-19 JOINT INFORMATION CENTER DAILY NEWS DIGEST April 9, 2021

Department of Health:

https://health.hawaii.gov/coronavirusdisease2019/what-you-should-know/current-situation-in-hawaii/

87 New COVID-19 Cases Reported.

DOH reports 87 new cases of coronavirus today.

This report includes cases up until Wednesday at 11:59 p.m. Full data is posted on the State COVID-19 dashboard and on the DOH Disease Outbreak & Control Division website daily: hawaiicovid19.com/dashboard.

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Counts as of 11:59 p.m. April 7, 2021

Island of Diagnosis New Cases Reported since 2/28/2020 (including new cases) O‘ahu 67 23,603 Hawai‘i 4 2,561 Maui 11 3,078 Kaua‘i 0 199 Moloka‘i 0 34 Lānaʻi 0 111 HI residents diagnosed outside of HI 5 985 Total Cases 87 30,571++ Deaths 0 470

Hospitalizations as of 8:30 a.m., April 8, 2021: Hawai‘i-4, Maui-8, O‘ahu-35, Kaua‘i-0

++As a result of updated information one case on O‘ahu was removed from the counts.

Daily and Weekly Preliminary Vaccine Administration Updates

Department of Transportation:

Summer Travel Volume in Hawai‘i Expected to be 70% of Pre-COVID Pandemic

DOT encourages people planning to fly into or from Hawaiʻi’s airports to prepare for a busy summer travel season. Preliminary visitor statistics show an average of 20,906 passengers arriving daily; approximately 70-percent of pre-COVID numbers.

Given these trends, DOT is recommending that departing travelers follow the tips from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), such as arriving more than two hours prior to departure and checking baggage to save time at security checkpoints.

Travelers are encouraged to plan and prepare if making trips through Hawai‘i airports, especially during the peak times between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

All travelers should visit HawaiiCovid19.com before their trip for the latest travel guidance, including links to trusted travel and testing partners and information on what to expect during the post-arrival screening process at Hawaiʻi Airports. More details available in the full news release: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/blog/2021/04/09/busy-summer-travel-season-expected/

Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority :

20,939 Passengers Arrive on Thursday

Yesterday, a total of 20,939 people arrived in Hawai‘i from out of state. A total 14,005 people indicated they came to Hawai‘i for vacation. There were also 1,438 returning residents. The trans-Pacific passenger arrival data is derived from data provided by the Safe Travels digital system.

To view more: https://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/covid-19-updates/trans-pacific-passenger-arrivals/

Department of Public Safety : Statewide Inmate Testing Continues COVID-19 testing is continuously being conducted statewide at all facilities. The Maui Community Correctional Center’s total active positive inmate cases remain unchanged at two (2). The O‘ahu Community Correctional Center reports 17 negative inmate test results and the Halawa Correctional Facility reports seven (7) negative inmate results. For more information on PSD’s planning and response efforts to COVID-19: http://dps.hawaii.gov/blog/2020/03/17/coronavirus-covid-19-information-and-resources/.

Helpful Resources

Trusted Testing and Travel Partners:

The state of Hawai‘i only accepts Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (NAAT) from a certified Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendment (CLIA) lab test results from Trusted Testing and Travel Partners. For the full list of domestic trans-Pacific, inter-county, international and airline partners, or information on how to become a Trusted Testing Partner, go to:

https://hawaiicovid19.com/travel-partners/

Safe Travels Hawai‘i Program: Program overview: https://hawaiicovid19.com/travel/

FAQs: https://hawaiicovid19.com/travel/faqs/

Email: [email protected]

Call Center Number: 1-800-GO-HAWAII

COVID-19 Vaccine Status in Hawai‘i and FAQs:

https://hawaiicovid19.com/vaccine/

Vaccine Call Center: 808-586-8332

COVID-19 Expanded Dashboard (Tables, Charts, and Visualizations):

https://hawaiicovid19.com/data-dashboard/

Safe Travels Digital Platform:

https://hawaiicovid19.com/travel/data/

Kaua‘i County: Kaua‘i COVID-19 webpage: https://www.kauai.gov/COVID-19 To report violators: https://www.kauai.gov/KPD-Online-Reporting

Vaccine Information: https://www.kauai.gov/vaccine

Maui County: Maui County travel and COVID-19 information: https://www.mauicounty.gov

To report violators: (808) 244-6400 or [email protected]

Hawai‘i County: Hawai‘i County COVID-19 webpage: https://coronavirus-response-county-of-hawaii-hawaiicountygis.hub.arcgis.com/pages/travel

Critical infrastructure and medical travel request: https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/e2f4ce19aa854964a8fd60bec7fbe78c To report violators: 808-935-3311

City & County of Honolulu: Honolulu COVID-19 webpage: oneoahu.org

COVID-19 Vaccine Information: http://www.oneoahu.org/vaccine

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Joint Information Center:

All media inquiries should be directed to the appropriate State department