DOT NEWS RELEASE: MAUI LANE CLOSURES FOR THE WEEK OF APRIL 10 – APRIL 16

PLEASE NOTE:

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

— HONOAPIILANI HIGHWAY (ROUTE 30) —

1) MAALAEA

Single lane closure on Honoapiilani Highway (Route 30) in both directions between mile markers 4.7 and 6.9, Honoapiilani Highway and Maalaea Boat Harbor Road, on Monday, April 12, through Friday, April 16, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., for striping work. Lane closures and shifts at various areas.

2) MAALAEA (WEEKEND WORK)

Right lane closure on Honoapiilani Highway (Route 30) in the southbound direction between mile markers 4.8 and 4.9, Kuihelani Highway and Honoapiilani Highway, on Saturday, April 10, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for removal and replacement of traffic signal mast.

3) LAHAINA

Left lane closure on Honoapiilani Highway (Route 30) in the southbound direction between mile markers 19.8 and 21, Monday, April 12, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

— PIILANI HIGHWAY (ROUTE 31) —

1) KIHEI

Single lane closure on Piilani Highway (Route 31) in both directions between mile markers 0.0 and 7.2, N Kihei Road and Wailea Ike Drive, on Monday, April 12, through Friday, April 16, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for pavement striping and rumble strip work.

— KAAHUMANU AVENUE (ROUTE 32) —

1) KAHULUI

Left lane closure on Kaahumanu Avenue (Route 32) in the westbound direction between mile markers 0.7 and 0.9, Kainani Street and Maui Lani Parkway, on Friday, April 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

2) KAHULUI

Left lane closure on Kaahumanu Avenue (Route 32) in both directions near mile marker 2, Kahului Beach Road, on Wednesday, April 14 through Friday, April 16, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., for storm drain cleaning.

— HANA HIGHWAY (ROUTES 36/360) —

1) HAIKU TO HANA

Single lane closure on Hana Highway (Route 360) in both directions between mile markers 0.0 and 34.8, Kaupakalua Road and Uakea Road, on Monday, April 12 through Friday, April 16, from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail maintenance.

2) KAHULUI

Single lane closure on Hana Highway (Route 36) in the eastbound direction between mile markers 0.0 and 9, Kaahumanu Avenue and Hookipa Park, on Wednesday, April 14 through Friday, April 16, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., for storm drain cleaning.

3) KAHULUI

Right lane closure on Hana Highway (Route 36) in the eastbound direction near mile marker 1.1, Airport Access Road, on Monday, April 12, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for power pole replacement.

4) KAHULUI

Single lane closure on Hana Highway (Route 36) in the eastbound direction between mile markers 1.3 and 2.9, Airport Access Road and Haleakala Highway, on Monday, April 12 through Friday, April 16, from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., for installation of rumble strips and striping work.

5) KAHULUI

Single lane closure on Hana Highway (Route 36) in the westbound direction between mile markers 1.3 and 2.9, Airport Access Road and Haleakala Highway, on Monday, April 12 through Friday, April 16, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., for installation of rumble strips and striping work.

6) KAHULUI

Right shoulder closure on Hana Highway (Route 36) in the eastbound direction between mile markers 1.4 and 2.9, Hookele Street and Haleakala Highway, on Thursday, April 15 through Friday, April 16, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., for power pole replacement.

7) KAHULUI

Right lane closure on Hana Highway (Route 36) in the eastbound direction near mile marker 1.4, Hookele Street, on Monday, April 12 through Tuesday, April 13, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., for power pole replacement.

8) HAIKU (24/7, WEEKEND WORK)

Single lane closure on Hana Highway (Route 360) in the westbound direction near mile marker 3, just past Twin Falls, 24-hours a day, seven days a week, for culvert repair following the March floods.

9) HAIKU (24/7, WEEKEND WORK)

Single lane closure on Hana Highway (Route 360) in the eastbound direction between mile markers 12 and 12.8., Kaumahina State Wayside Park and Hana Highway, on Saturday, April 10, through Friday, April 16, 24-hours a day, for rock fall mitigation work. One lane will be closed 24/7. Temporary traffic signals will be in place to control traffic.

10) HAIKU

Single lane closure on Hana Highway (Route 36) in both directions between mile markers 13 and 16.2., Kuiaha Road and Kaupakalua Road, on Monday, April 12 through Friday, April 16, from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail maintenance.

11) HAIKU

Right lane closure on Hana Highway (Route 36) in the eastbound direction near mile marker 13.8, Oili Road, on Monday, April 12 through Friday, April 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for tree trimming work.

— HALEAKALA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 377) —

1) KULA

Right lane closure on Haleakala Highway (Route 377) in the eastbound direction between mile markers 1 and 6, Kealaloa Avenue and Haleakala Highway, on Tuesday, April 13, through Thursday, April 15, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for removal and replacement of power lines.

—KUIHELANI HIGHWAY (ROUTE 380) —

1) KAHULUI

Single lane closure on Kuihelani Highway (Route 380) in the northbound direction between mile markers 0.0 and 4, Dairy Road and Kuihelani Highway, on Wednesday, April 14 through Friday, April 16, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., for storm drain cleaning.

###