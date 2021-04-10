DOT NEWS RELEASE: OAHU LANE CLOSURES FOR THE WEEK OF APRIL 10 – APRIL 16

PLEASE NOTE:

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

— H-1 FREEWAY —

1) HONOLULU

Right turn lane closure on the Pali Highway offramp (Exit 21A) from the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction on Monday, April 12, through Friday, April 16, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for electrical work.

2) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Full closure of the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between the Middle Street overpass and Keehi Interchange on Sunday night, April 11, through Friday morning, April 16, from 7:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., for pavement marking installations. The Dillingham Boulevard/Kamehameha Highway onramp and the Nimitz Highway offramp (Exit 18) will be closed during this time.

3) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Three right lane closures on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between the Keehi Interchange and Airport offramp (Exit 16) on Sunday night, April 11, through Friday morning, April 16, from 7:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., for pavement marking installations. The Airport offramp will remain open during this time.

4) HONOLULU (WEEKEND WORK)

Roving lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction between the Keehi Interchange and Pearl Harbor Interchange on Saturday, April 10, from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m., for pothole patching.

5) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Two left lane closures on the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction between the Keehi Interchange and Pearl Harbor Interchange on Saturday, April 10, from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., for deck survey work.

6) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Full closure on the eastbound Airport offramp (Exit 16) to Paiea Street/Aolele Street on Sunday, April 11, through Friday, April 16, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

7) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Right lane closure on the Waikiki/Nimitz Highway offramp (Exit 18A) from the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction on Sunday, April 11, through Friday, April 16, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

8) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lanes shifted on the Middle Street/Dillingham offramp (Exit 18B) from the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction on Sunday, April 11, through Friday, April 16, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

— H-201 MOANALUA FREEWAY —

1) MOANALUA

Roving lane closure on the H-201 Moanalua Freeway in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of the Funston Road underpass on Monday, April 12, through Friday, April 16, from 5 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

2) MOANALUA

Right lane closure on the H-201 Moanalua Freeway in the eastbound direction between the Puuloa Road overpass and Middle Street on Monday, April 12, through Friday, April 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for electrical work.

3) MOANALUA

Roving lane closure on the H-201 Moanalua Freeway in both directions between the Puuloa Road overpass and Halawa Interchange on Monday, April 12, through Friday, April 16, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for pothole repairs.

— H-3 FREEWAY —

1) KANEOHE

Roving lane closure on the H-3 Freeway in both directions between the Harano Tunnel and Kaneohe Bay Drive on Monday, April 12, and Thursday, April 15, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., for pothole repairs.

2) KANEOHE

Roving lane closure on the H-3 Freeway in both directions between the Harano Tunnel and Kaneohe Bay Drive on Monday, April 12, and Thursday, April 15, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., for graffiti removal.

3) KANEOHE

Left lane closure on the H-3 Freeway in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of the Harano Tunnel on Monday, April 12, and Thursday, April 15, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for sign replacement work.

— FARRINGTON HIGHWAY (ROUTES 93/99/930) —

1) WAIANAE (24/7 CLOSURE + CONTRAFLOW)

The eastbound shoulder and right lane of Farrington Highway (Route 93) between Maipalaoa Road and St. John’s Road will remain closed over a 24-hour period, seven days a week for the Maipalaoa Bridge Replacement project.

Contraflow of the middle lane to support the morning and afternoon commutes operates Monday through Friday. For the morning commute there are two lanes going eastbound and one lane going westbound. For the afternoon commute the middle lane is switched over to provide two lanes westbound and one eastbound lane. On weekends and holidays the middle lane is set in the westbound direction.

2) WAIANAE

Right lane closure on Farrington Highway (Route 93) in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of Maipalaoa Road on Monday, April 12, through Friday, April 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for demolition work.

3) WAIANAE

Right lane closure on Farrington Highway (Route 93) in the eastbound direction between Maipalaoa Road and Mailiilii Road on Monday, April 12, through Thursday, April 15 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for overhead cable installations.

4) WAIPAHU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lanes will be closed as needed on Farrington Highway (Route 7101) in both directions between Fort Weaver Road and the H-1 Freeway Overpass (near Leeward Community College), on Sunday, April 11, through Friday, April 16, over a 24-hour period, for The Rail.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

— KAHEKILI HIGHWAY (ROUTES 83) —

1) KAHALUU TO KANEOHE

Roving lane closure on Kahekili Highway (Route 83) in both directions between Kamehameha Highway and Likelike Highway on Monday, April 12, through Friday, April 16, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., for pothole repairs.

— KALANIANAOLE HIGHWAY (ROUTES 61/72) —

1) WAILUPE (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Left lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway (Route 72) in the westbound direction between Waa Street and Kaimoku on Sunday, April 11, through Friday, April 16, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for sewer repairs.

2) HAWAII KAI

Alternating right lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway (Route 72) in both directions between Hanauma Bay Road and Makappuu Lighthouse Road on Monday, April 12, through Friday, April 16, from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

3) WAIMANALO TO KAILUA

Roving lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway (Route 72) in both directions between Kailua Road and Makappuu Lighthouse Road on Monday, April 12, through Friday, April 16, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., for mowing and pothole patching.

4) KAILUA

Roving lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway (Route 61) in both directions between Kailua Road and Pali Highway on Monday, April 12, through Friday, April 16, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

— KAMEHAMEHA HIGHWAY (ROUTES 80/83/99) —

1) KAAAWA (NIGHT WORK)

Right lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 83) in the southbound direction between Kaaawa Valley Road and Kualoa Regional Park on Monday, April 12, through Friday, April 16, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for slope repairs.

2) HAUULA

Right lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 83) in the southbound direction in the vicinity of Hauula Homestead Road on Monday, April 12, through Friday, April 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for pedestrian walkway repairs.

3) KALIHI (24/7 CLOSURE)

Kamehameha Highway between Middle Street and Laumaka Street will be reduced to one westbound and one eastbound lane 24-hours a day, seven days a week, for The Rail. Other adjustments to the area include:

No left turns from Kamehameha Highway will be allowed.

Pedestrian access will be maintained.

Driveway and Business access will be maintained.

The H-1 eastbound off-ramp to Dillingham Blvd. will be reduced to one lane. Middle Street southbound left turn reduced to single turn lane.

The sidewalk on the makai side of Dillingham Boulevard between Puuhale Road and Mokauea Street will be closed 24/7 with pedestrians rerouted to the mauka sidewalk.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

4) LAIE

Roving right lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 83) in both directions between Pakelo Place and Aakahi Gulch on Thursday, April 15, from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for tree trimming.

5) PEARL CITY (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 99) in both directions between Lehua Avenue and Kaonohi Street on Sunday, April 11, through Friday, April 16, from 7 a.m. over a 24-hour period, for The Rail.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

6) SALT LAKE (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 99) in both directions between Center Drive and Salt Lake Boulevard on Sunday, April 11, through Friday, April 16, over a 24-hour period, for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

7) SALT LAKE

Right lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 99) in the westbound direction between Ford Island Boulevard and Salt Lake Boulevard on Monday, April 12, through Friday, April 16, from 7 am. To 3:30 p.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

8) WAHIAWA

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 99) in both directions between Santos Dumont Avenue and Wilikina Drive on Monday, April 12 through Thursday, April 15, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for shoulder work.

— LIKELIKE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 63) —

1) KANEOHE

Roving lane closure on Likelike Highway (Route 63) in both directions between the Wilson Tunnel and H-3 Freeway overpass on Monday, April 12, through Thursday, April 15, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., for pothole patching.

2) KANEOHE

Roving lane closure on Likelike Highway (Route 63) in both directions between Kaneohe Bay Drive and Kahekili Highway on Monday, April 12, through Thursday, April 15, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

— NIMITZ HIGHWAY (ROUTE 92) —

1) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Right lane closure on Nimitz Highway in the eastbound direction between Sand Island Access Road and Lagoon Drive on Monday, April 12, through Friday, April 16, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

2) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Nimitz Highway in the westbound direction between Pacific Street and River Street on Wednesday, April 14, through Friday, April 16, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

3) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Right lane closure on Nimitz Highway (Route 92) in the eastbound direction between Sumner Street and Richard Street on Sunday night, April 11, through Friday morning, April 16, over a 24-hour period, for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

— PALI HIGHWAY (ROUTE 61) —

1) HONOLULU

Two lane closures on the Pali Highway in the southbound direction between the H-1 Freeway and Vineyard Boulevard on Monday, April 12, through Friday, April 16, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for electrical work.

For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org

2) HONOLULU

Left lane closure and left turn pocket closed on the Pali Highway in the southbound direction between the H-1 Freeway and Vineyard Boulevard on Monday, April 12, through Friday, April 16, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for electrical work.

For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org

3) NUUANU

Left turn pocket closed on the Pali Highway in the southbound direction between the H-1 Freeway and Vineyard Boulevard on Monday, April 12, through Friday, April 16, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for electrical work.

For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org

4) NUUANU

Right lane closure on the Pali Highway in the northbound direction between Dowsett Avenue and Akamu Place on Monday, April 12, through Friday, April 16, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., for curb, gutter and sidewalk work.

5) NUUANU

Right lane closure on the Pali Highway in the southbound direction between Puiwa Road and Niolopa Place on Monday, April 12, through Friday, April 16, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for curb, gutter and sidewalk work.

6) NUUANU

Lane closure on the Pali Highway in the southbound direction between Wylie street and Coelho Way on Monday, April 12, through Friday, April 16, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., for for electrical work.

For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org

7) NUUANU

Lane closure on the Pali Highway in both directions between the Pali Tunnel and Kamehameha Highway on Monday, April 12, through Friday, April 16, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., for resurfacing work.

For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org

—VINEYARD BOULEVARD —

1) HONOLULU

Lane closures on Vineyard Boulevard in the eastbound direction between Maunakea Street and Pali Highway on Monday, April 12, through Friday, April 16, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for resurfacing work.

2) HONOLULU

Lane closures on Vineyard Boulevard in the westbound direction between Pali Highway and Alakea Street on Monday, April 12, through Friday, April 16, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for resurfacing work.

— KUALAKAI PARKWAY —

1) EWA

Kualakai Parkway between Farrington Highway and Keahumoa Parkway is City Maintained State Highway.

Lane closure on Kualakai Parkway in both directions between Keahumoa Parkway and Farrington Highway on Monday, April 12, through Friday, April 16, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for the rail.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299

— LAGOON DRIVE —

1) HONOLULU

Lane closure on Lagoon Drive in the northbound direction between Aolele Street and Waiwai Loop on Monday, April 12, through Friday, April 16, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., for The Rail work.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

— NUUANU AVENUE —

1) NUUANU

Lane closure on Nuuanu Avenue in both directions in the vicinity of Wylie Street on Monday night, April 12, through Friday morning, April 16, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., for electrical work.

— ALA NAPUNANI STREET —

1) MOANALUA

Two right lane closures on Ala Napunani Street in the westbound direction in the vicinity of the H-201 Moanalua Freeway overpass on Monday, April 12, through Friday, April 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for sidewalk repairs and catch bin installations.

— AOLELE STREET —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Full closure of Aolele Street in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of the Airport toll booths on Sunday, April 11, through Friday morning, April 16, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., for The Rail project. Motorists will be detoured to Rodgers Street.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299

2) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Single lane closure on Aolele Street in the westbound direction between Aolewa Street and the H-1 Freeway onramp on Monday, April 12, through Friday, April 9, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299

3) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Intermittent lane closure on Aolele Street in both directions between Aolewa Place and Paiea Street on Monday night, April 12, through Friday morning, April 16, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299

— UALENA STREET —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Full closure of Ualena Street nightly Sunday night, April 11, through Friday morning, April 16, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail. Motorists and pedestrians will be detoured and on street parking will not be allowed.

One-way traffic in the westbound direction will take place daily, from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299

— WYLIE STREET —

1) NUUANU

Right or left lane closure of Wylie Street in both directions between Nuuanu Avenue and Pali Highway on Monday, April 12, through Friday morning, April 16, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., for resurfacing work.

— FORT WEAVER ROAD —

1) EWA

Lanes shifted on Fort Weaver Road in both directions between Renton Road and the H-1 Freeway on Monday, April 12, through Friday, April 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for striping work.

2) EWA

Roving lane closure on Fort Weaver Road in both directions between Farrington Highway and the H-1 Freeway on Monday, April 12, through Friday, April 16, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for pothole patching.

— KAILUA ROAD —

1) KAILUA

Roving lane closure on Kailua Road in both directions between Kalanianaole Highway and Hamakua Drive on Monday, April 12, through Friday, April 16, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., for pothole patching and mowing.

