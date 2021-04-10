DOT NEWS RELEASE: KAUAI LANE CLOSURES FOR THE WEEK OF APRIL 10 – APRIL 16

PLEASE NOTE:

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

— KUHIO HIGHWAY (ROUTES 56/560) —

1) HANALEI (WEEKEND WORK)

Single lane closure of Kuhio Highway (Route 560) in both directions between mile markers 0.0 and 1.3, Kuhio Highway and Ohiki Road, on Saturday, April 10, through Friday, April 16, from 7:45 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for slope stabilization work. There will be an alternating single lane closure along Kuhio Highway between the Kolopua Apartments and Hanalei Bridge during 3 set times throughout the day.

The road was opened for public access beginning Saturday, March 20, 2021. The schedule for public access for the upcoming week will be:

Monday through Saturday

Morning access: 5:30 a.m. to 7:45 a.m.

Afternoon access: 1:45 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. every day except Wednesdays

Wednesday afternoon access: 12:45 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Evening access: 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

(Note, afternoon access was planned around Hanalei School schedule)

Sundays and observed State Holidays

During access hours the highway at Hanalei Hill will be open to single lane, alternating traffic for passenger cars and light trucks. These vehicles will be escorted through the work zone by a pilot vehicle.

For full details, visit the hdot website at: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/2021-hanalei-hill-landslide/.

2) HANALEI (WEEKEND WORK)

Single lane closure of Kuhio Highway (Route 560) in both directions between mile markers 4.3 and 4.5, on Wednesday, April 14, through Saturday, April 17, from 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., for slope scaling of the Waikoko hillside.

3) KAPAA

Single lane closure of Kuhio Highway (Route 56) in both directions between mile markers 5.6 and 6.6, Leho Drive and Kapaa Bypass, on Monday, April 12, through Friday, April 16, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., for road widening work.

4) KAPAA

Single lane closure of Kuhio Highway (Route 56) in both directions between mile markers 5.7 and 6.6, Kuhio Highway and Kapaa Bypass, on Monday, April 12, through Friday, April 16, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., for shoulder work.

5) KAPAA (24/7, WEEKEND WORK)

Traffic on Kuhio Highway (Route 56) near mile marker 10 is shifted to the temporary Kapaa Stream Bridge 24-hours a day, seven days a week until further notice. For safety during the shift to the temporary bridge, right turns off Kuhio Highway onto Mailihuna Road are not permitted. Access to Kapahi is recommended via the Kawaihau Road or Hauaala Road detours.

6) KILAUEA (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Single lane closure of Kuhio Highway (Route 56) in both directions between mile markers 22 and 24.4, Kaluamakua Place and Kahiliholo Road, on Sunday evening, April 11, through Friday morning, April 16, from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., for road reconstruction and paving work.

7) KILAUEA

Single lane closure of Kuhio Highway (Route 56) in both directions between mile markers 24 and 25, Kalihiwai Road and Kuhio Highway, on Monday, April 12, through Friday, April 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for tree trimming work.

— MAALO ROAD (ROUTE 583) —

1) LIHUE (WEEKEND WORK)

Single lane closure on Maalo Road (Route 583) in both directions near mile marker 0.6, Laukona Street, on Sunday, April 11, through Friday, April 16, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for shoulder and striping work.

###