DOT NEWS RELEASE: HAWAII ISLAND LANE CLOSURES FOR THE WEEK OF APRIL 10 – APRIL 16

PLEASE NOTE:

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

— MAMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11) —

1) HILO

Single lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 1 and 3, Banyan Drive and E Palai Street, on Monday, April 12, through Friday, April 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for shoulder work.

2) KAU

Single lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 57.5 and 58, on Tuesday, April 13, through Friday, April 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for paving at Hilea Bridge.

3) KONA

Single lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 99 and 101, on Monday, April 12, through Friday, April 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

— HAWAII BELT ROAD (ROUTES 19/190) —

1) HILO

Hawaii County has created a detour on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) at mile marker 11.2 for the closure of the Makea Stream Bridge. Motorists should exercise caution and obey signage in the work area.

2) HILO

Single lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 16.2 and 16.4, on Monday, April 12, through Tuesday, April 13, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for survey work on Hakalau Bridge. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

3) HILO

Single lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 18.2 and 18.4, on Wednesday, April 14, through Thursday, April 15, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for survey work on Nanue Bridge. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

4) KONA

Single lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 190) in both directions between mile markers 28 and 32, on Monday, April 12, through Tuesday, April 13, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for landscape maintenance and shoulder work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

5) KONA

Single lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 190) in both directions between mile markers 31 and 33, Hawaii Belt Road and Old Government Mauka Road, on Monday, Apirl 12, through Friday, April 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for landscape maintenance and tree trimming work.

— KEALA O KEAWE ROAD (ROUTE 160) —

1) KONA

Single lane closure on Keala O Keawe Road (Route 160) in both directions between mile markers 0.0 and 3.5, on Monday, April 12, through Friday, April 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

— AKONI PULE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 270) —

1) KOHALA

Single lane closure on Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270) in both directions between mile markers 23 and 24.5, Halaula Maulili Road and Akoni Pule Highway, on Monday, April 12, through Friday, April 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

