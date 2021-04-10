Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor Ige signs 19th emergency proclamation for COVID-19

HONOLULU – Gov. David Ige’s 19th emergency proclamation for COVID-19 extends the eviction moratorium, prohibiting evictions of tenants for failure to pay all or a portion of the rent, maintenance fees, utility charges, taxes or other required fees for the rental unit.

The proclamation also allows for the extension of expirations for driver’s licenses, state IDs, and instructional permits that expired/expired during the emergency period. This extension allows county driver’s licensing centers to recover from the ongoing effects of the pandemic on availability of services.

In addition, the proclamation includes mention of an anticipated new exception for vaccinated travelers that will become effective only upon approval by the director of the Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency.  This exception is not available as of today.

 The 19th emergency proclamation can be found here.

