Gov. Kay Ivey toured one of the Alabama National Guard’s mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics in her hometown of Camden in Wilcox County on Friday, April 2, 2021. She was joined by Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris, State Chief Medical Officer Dr. Mary McIntyre and ALNG Adjutant General Sheryl Gordon. More information about the rural ALNG clinics is available at: https://www.alabamapublichealth.gov/covid19vaccine/ng-clinics.html. (Governor’s Office, Lori Davis Jhons)
Gov. Ivey Tours Wilcox County COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic
News Provided By
April 10, 2021, 11:26 GMT
You just read:
Gov. Ivey Tours Wilcox County COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic
News Provided By
April 10, 2021, 11:26 GMT
Distribution channels:
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.