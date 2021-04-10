Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Gov. Ivey Tours Wilcox County COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic

Gov. Kay Ivey toured one of the Alabama National Guard’s mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics in her hometown of Camden in Wilcox County on Friday, April 2, 2021. She was joined by Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris, State Chief Medical Officer Dr. Mary McIntyre and ALNG Adjutant General Sheryl Gordon. More information about the rural ALNG clinics is available at: https://www.alabamapublichealth.gov/covid19vaccine/ng-clinics.html. (Governor’s Office, Lori Davis Jhons)

