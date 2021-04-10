MDC to offer workshops in northeast Missouri on morel mushrooms April 13, 15

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. - The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer two workshops on morel mushrooms in northeast Missouri in April. One of Missouri’s most favored mushroom species emerges this month. Learn where to look for, and how to identify edible spring mushrooms, as well as species to avoid.

An in-person workshop will take place Tuesday, April 13, from 12:30–1:30 p.m. at the MDC Northeast Regional Office, 3500 South Baltimore St. in Kirksville. Registration will be limited to ten participants and physical distancing required inside the classroom. All participants must wear a mask covering mouth and nose inside the building. Registration is required no later than 5 p.m. on April 12, at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/176900.

Staff will offer a virtual option Thursday, April 15, from 1–1:30 p.m. Participants must preregister with a valid email address no later than 5 p.m. on April 14, at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/176953. Each registered participant will receive an email with a link to the online event.

“Springtime is here and the weather is wonderful,” said MDC Naturalist Alyssa Garver. “Join us to learn about morel mushrooms, and then get outside and enjoy nature while finding these choice edible mushrooms.”

For more information, contact Garver at (660) 785-2420, or Alyssa.Garver@mdc.mo.gov. For more information on mushroom hunting in Missouri, including recipes, visit mdc.mo.gov.