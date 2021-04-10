Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
AG Pax­ton Defends the Depart­ment of Education’s Final Rule, Uphold­ing Pro­tec­tion for Stu­dents’ Rights

Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a motion to intervene in a lawsuit defending the Department of Education’s “Final Rule,” a reaffirmation of Title IX’s commitment to protecting students, which bolsters the anti-discrimination purpose of Title IX without infringing on the constitutional rights afforded to all Americans.    Despite the Final Rule’s robust protections for students’ rights to free speech and due process, the Biden Administration has expressed open hostility toward it. Not only has President Biden refused to defend these protections for students, his Administration instructed the Secretary of Education to “consider suspending, revising or rescinding” any portion of the Final Rule that is inconsistent with the Biden Administration’s agenda.  

Vital to a healthy judicial system, the Final Rule ensures students are afforded due process rights; however the vast majority of colleges and universities currently deny students the right to present evidence or cross examine witnesses, and less than half require that fact-finders be impartial during investigation.  

Read a copy of the motion to intervene here.   

