Avalon Transportation Expands Its Car Rental and Leasing Services in Bay Area

A leader in car leasing and rental services in Santa Clara and Austin has expanded its services.

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Avalon Transportation announced today that it has expanded its car rental and leasing services in the Bay Area.

“Avalon Transportation Service specializes in short- and long-term car rental and leasing in the Bay Area and Austin, Texas,” said Barry Hauck, CEO, and spokesperson for Avalon Transportation. “Whether you’re an RMC, Per Diem or an Individual, Avalon guarantees to be the best value and quality product in the Bay Area and Austin Texas.”

In addition, Avalon Transportation is also offering expat car rental services. Hauck explained that Expats are in the situation where they don't know how long their stay will be in the United States and our short-term car rentals are by far the best option available. Individuals can choose a vehicle for a short-term or long-term. It’s up to them.

Hauck noted that if individuals are relocating or in town for a few months on business, Avalon Transportation is able to accommodate their auto rental needs.

Avalon Transportation, which recently celebrated 17 years in business, is also now offering free car rental quotes in 30 minutes or less. The company specializes in providing long-term car rental and short-term car lease for individuals and corporations who have expats relocating, new hires, business travelers and extended stay assignment employees.

Those interested can get a free quote today in 30 minutes or less. Avalon Transportation also offers programs for contract employees and individuals on a per diem basis.

"Our staff has the industry knowledge and is able to help you select the best vehicle and price for your needs," Hauck stressed, before adding, "Whether you are a small or large company, Avalon will customize a package to meet your needs."

Unlike other car rental companies, Avalon Transportation owns and maintains their entire fleet of vehicles which speaks volumes to the stability and financials this company has to offer. With a full range of vehicles to choose from, such as sedans (compact / mid-size / full-size), SUVs, minivans, and luxury cars.

Avalon is not your typical car rental company. Having longevity in the car rental business, Hauck noted, this enables his company to share its carefully cultivated network of industry contacts - including auxiliary services that add even more value.

Avalon Transportation has been a key supplier to the Relocation Industry for 17 years and has cultivated strong business relationships with the top transportation firms across the nation to ensure all their clients receive a VIP experience.

