Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 620 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,897 in the last 365 days.

Agencies issue statement and request for information on Bank Secrecy Act/anti-money laundering compliance

April 09, 2021

Agencies issue statement and request for information on Bank Secrecy Act/anti-money laundering compliance

Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System

Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation

Financial Crimes Enforcement Network

National Credit Union Administration

Office of the Comptroller of the Currency

For release at 1:00 p.m. EDT

The federal banking agencies, in consultation with the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network and the National Credit Union Administration, today issued a joint statement addressing how risk management principles described in the "Supervisory Guidance on Model Risk Management" relate to systems or models used by banks to assist in complying with the requirements of Bank Secrecy Act (BSA) laws and regulations. The statement further notes that it does not alter existing BSA/anti-money laundering (AML) legal or regulatory requirements or establish new supervisory expectations, and that no specific model risk management framework is required.

The agencies, along with the National Credit Union Administration and the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, also announced a request for information (RFI) on the extent to which the principles discussed in the guidance support compliance by banks and credit unions with BSA/AML and Office of Foreign Assets Control requirements. The agencies are seeking comments and information to better understand bank practices and determine whether additional explanation or clarification may be helpful.

Comments to the RFI will be accepted for 60 days following publication in the Federal Register.

You just read:

Agencies issue statement and request for information on Bank Secrecy Act/anti-money laundering compliance

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.