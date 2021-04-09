Maine Community College Students Named to All-Maine Academic Team

Twenty-one Maine community college students have been named to the All-Maine Academic Team in recognition of their outstanding academic achievement, leadership, and service.

They were honored last night in a virtual ceremony. For a recording of the presentation go to: https://youtu.be/91_Vk9STdH8

The students receiving the award and a $500 scholarship from the MCCS Board of Trustees, are:

Nicholas Bennett, Gray , Central Maine Community College in Auburn

, Central Maine Community College in Auburn Emma Gay, Winthrop , Central Maine Community College;

, Central Maine Community College; Coleen Heiser, Canton , Central Maine Community College;

, Central Maine Community College; Jeffrey Palmer, Tamworth, NH , Central Maine Community College;

, Central Maine Community College; Britney Eberhardt, Prospect , Eastern Maine Community College in Bangor;

, Eastern Maine Community College in Bangor; Jennifer Hodgins, Brewer , Eastern Maine Community College;

, Eastern Maine Community College; Joy Sharrow, Bowerbank , Eastern Maine Community College;

, Eastern Maine Community College; Adrian Hoyt, Benton , Kennebec Valley Community College in Fairfield/Hinckley;

, Kennebec Valley Community College in Fairfield/Hinckley; Felecia Paradis, Fairfield , Kennebec Valley Community College;

, Kennebec Valley Community College; Natacha Valley, Winslow , Kennebec Valley Community College;

, Kennebec Valley Community College; Kristin Wallaker, New Portland , Kennebec Valley Community College;

, Kennebec Valley Community College; Valerie Bilogue Minkala, Presque Isle , Northern Maine Community College in Presque Isle;

, Northern Maine Community College in Presque Isle; Leeann Kaiser, Easton , Northern Maine Community College;

, Northern Maine Community College; John McNally, Patten , Northern Maine Community College;

, Northern Maine Community College; Savannah Green, South Portland , Southern Maine Community College in South Portland/Brunswick;

, Southern Maine Community College in South Portland/Brunswick; Cortney Luce, Poland , Southern Maine Community College;

, Southern Maine Community College; Rachel Ackley , Cooper , Washington County Community College in Calais;

, , Washington County Community College in Calais; Donna Mutty, Calais , Washington County Community College;

, Washington County Community College; Jessica Stevens, East Machias , Washington County Community College;

, Washington County Community College; Dana Comeau, Kennebunkport , York County Community College in Wells and

, York County Community College in Wells and Travis Richards, Moody, York County Community College.

In addition, Jennifer Hodgins (EMCC) and Kristin Wallaker (KVCC) have been named Maine New Century Scholars for earning the highest scores in the state on their All-USA Academic Team applications.

Hodgins has been named the 2021 Maine New Century Transfer Pathway Scholar and will receive a $2,250 scholarship.

Wallaker is the 2021 Maine New Century Workforce Pathway Scholar and will receive a $1,250 scholarship.

KVCC’s Adrian Hoyt was one of only 50 students nationwide name a Coca-Cola Academic Team Silver Scholar and will receive a $1,250 scholarship.

The New Century Pathway Scholarship program is sponsored by The Coca-Cola Foundation, The Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation, the American Association of Community Colleges, and Phi Theta Kappa. Only one New Century Transfer and Workforce Scholar is selected from each state.

The All-Maine Academic Team is a program of Phi Theta Kappa, an international honor society for two-year colleges. Students are nominated and selected for the team by their college.

