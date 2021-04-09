Burgum statement on Corps of Engineers allowing continued operation of Dakota Access Pipeline

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum today released the following statement after the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ decision to allow the Dakota Access Pipeline to continue operations while an environmental impact statement (EIS) review is conducted.
