Overnight Liberty Bridge Washing Starts Sunday in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing overnight bridge washing activities on the Liberty Bridge (Route 3069) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County will begin Sunday night, April 11 weather permitting.

Bridge washing operations requiring overnight lane restrictions on the Liberty Bridge will occur from 9:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. according to the following schedule:

Sunday through Friday nights, April 11-16 – Inbound (northbound)

Sunday through Friday nights, April 18-23 – Outbound (southbound)

