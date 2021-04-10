Carbon County: Ashtown Drive Closed at PA 443 for Roadway Reconstruction

​

County: Carbon Municipality: Mahoning Township Road name: Ashtown Drive Between: PA 443/Blakeslee Boulevard and Mall Lane Type of work: Construction Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor Type of restriction: 24 Hours Restriction: Ashtown Drive access to and from PA 443/Blakeslee Boulevard is closed as part of the ongoing PA 443 reconstruction project. Ashtown Drive traffic is being detoured on Bridge Street, PA 902/S. 9th Street and PA 443/Blakeslee Boulevard.

Start date: 4/7/21 Est completion date: 7/9/21 Will rain cause delays? Yes The $21,118,085 project to reconstruct PA 443 began in January and is anticipated to be complete in September 2024. The project area is PA 443/Blakeslee Boulevard from the Carbon Plaza Mall in Mahoning Township to the US 209/Thomas J. McCall Memorial Bridge in Lehighton Borough.

Work on PA 443 includes reconstructing approximately 2.25 miles of roadway, adding a center turn lane along the corridor, adding left-turn lanes and traffic signal improvements at the PA 443 intersections with Mall Road/Mall Lane and East Penn Street/Mahoning Mountain Road designed to improve traffic flow and reduce crashes, drainage improvements, traffic signing, utility installation/relocation, new guiderail, pavement markings and other miscellaneous construction. The project also includes rehabilitating the PA 443 bridge over Mahoning Creek.

In addition, the PA 902/South 9th Street bridge over Mahoning Creek will be replaced and the intersection of PA 902 and PA 443 will be realigned slightly to the east to make a “T” intersection.

This work will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

