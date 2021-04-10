Route 885 Bates Street Lane Restrictions Begin Monday in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing a lane restriction on Route 885 (Bates Street) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will begin Monday, April 12 weather permitting.

A single-lane restriction will occur on Bates Street between Hodge Street and Second Avenue from weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Friday, April 23. Crews from Allison Park Contractors will conduct storm sewer camera work.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

