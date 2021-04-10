I-476 South Among Several State Highways Restricted Next Week for Tree Trimming Operations in Delaware, Montgomery Counties

04/09/2021

King of Prussia, PA – Southbound Interstate 476 is among several state highways that will be restricted next week in Delaware and Montgomery counties, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for tree trimming operations, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedules and locations are:

Monday, April 12, through Friday, April 16, a right lane closure is scheduled on southbound I-476 between the Interstate 76 and U.S. 30 interchanges in Lower Merion Township, Montgomery County and Radnor Township, Delaware County;

Monday, April 12, through Friday, April 16, a right lane closure is scheduled on Route 100 (Pottstown Pike) in both directions between the King Street and Farmington Avenue interchanges in Upper Pottsgrove Township and Pottstown Borough, Montgomery County; and

Tuesday, April 13, through Friday, April 16, a right lane closure is scheduled on northbound U.S. 1 (Media Bypass) between the Ridley Creek Road underpass and Route 252 (Providence Road) in Upper Providence Township, Delaware County.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because slowdowns may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent and subject to change.

Work on these tree trimming operations will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signage and relevant training.

