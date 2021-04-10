U.S. 422, I-476 Among Several State Highways Restricted for Bridge Inspections in Montgomery, Philadelphia, Chester Counties

04/09/2021

King of Prussia PA – Lane closures are scheduled on U.S. 422 in both directions and southbound Interstate 476 and several other state highways in Montgomery, Philadelphia and Chester counties for bridge inspections, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedules and locations are:

Monday, April 12, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a right lane closure is scheduled on eastbound U.S. 422 between the Armand Hammer Boulevard and Sanatoga interchanges in Lower Pottsgrove Township, Montgomery County;

Monday, April 12, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, alternating lane closures are scheduled on the University Avenue ramp to westbound Interstate 76 in Philadelphia;

Tuesday, April 13, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a right lane closure is scheduled on westbound U.S. 422 between the Armand Hammer Boulevard and Sanatoga interchanges in Lower Pottsgrove Township, Montgomery County;

Wednesday, April 14, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a right lane closure is scheduled on westbound U.S. 422 between the Armand Hammer Boulevard and Route 724 interchanges in Lower Pottsgrove, Montgomery County;

Thursday, April 15, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a right lane closure is scheduled on westbound U.S. 422 between the Route 100 and Stowe interchanges in North Coventry Township, Chester County;

Friday, April 16, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a right lane closure is scheduled on northbound Fayette Street between Route 23 (Front Street) and West Elm Street in the Borough of Conshohocken, Montgomery County;

Monday, April 19, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a right lane closure is scheduled on southbound Fayette Street between Route 23 (Front Street) and West Elm Street in the Borough of Conshohocken, Montgomery County; and

Tuesday, April 20, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a right lane closure is scheduled on southbound I-476 between the Conshohocken and I-76 interchanges in Plymouth Township and West Conshohocken Borough, Montgomery County;

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because slowdowns may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Work on these inspections will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signage and relevant training.

The inspections are part of PennDOT’s program to inspect bridges at least once every two years. The inspections ensure the safety and overall condition of the structures.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

