U.S. 202 (DeKalb Street) Among Several State Highways Restricted Next Week for Resurfacing in Delaware, Montgomery Counties

King of Prussia, PA – Motorists will encounter lane restrictions on U.S. 202 (DeKalb Street) and several state highways in Delaware and Montgomery counties, as part of several projects to repair and resurface more than 200 miles of state highway in the Philadelphia region, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedules and locations are:

Delaware County

Sunday, April 11, through Friday, April 16, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM, a lane closure is scheduled on Baltimore Avenue between Oak Avenue and Wycombe Avenue in Lansdowne and Clifton Heights boroughs for milling and paving operations;

Sunday, April 11, through Friday, April 16, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM, a lane closure is scheduled on Church Lane/69th Street between Baltimore Avenue and Marshall Road in Upper. Darby Township and East Lansdowne Borough for milling and paving operations;

Sunday, April 11, through Friday, April 16, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM, a lane closure is scheduled on Providence Road between Oak Lane and Lansdowne Avenue in Upper Darby Township and Aldan and Yeadon boroughs for milling and paving operations; and

Monday, April 12, through Friday, April 16, from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM to 6:00 AM, a lane closure is scheduled on Route 352 (Middletown Road) at the Gradyville Road Intersection in Edgmont Township for milling and paving operations.

Montgomery County

Sunday, April 11, through Friday, April 16, 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM and 8:00 PM to 5:00 AM, a lane closure is scheduled on Paper Mill Road between Bethlehem Pike and Church Road in Springfield Township for manhole casting adjustments and milling and paving operations;

Sunday, April 11, through Friday, April 16, 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM and 8:00 PM to 5:00 AM, a lane closure is scheduled on Ridge Pike between Alan Wood Road and North Lane in Plymouth Township for manhole casting adjustments and milling and paving operations;

Sunday, April 11, through Friday, April 16, 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM and 6:00 PM to 5:00 AM, a lane closure is scheduled on Ford Street between U.S. 202 (DeKalb Street) and Route 23 (Fourth Street) in Bridgeport Borough for manhole casting adjustments and milling and paving operations; and

Sunday, April 18, through Friday, April 23, 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM and 8:00 PM to 5:00 AM, a lane closure is scheduled on U.S. 202 (DeKalb Street) between Crooked Lane and East Airy Street in Norristown and Bridgeport Borough for manhole casting adjustments and milling and paving operations.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because slowdowns will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Under these improvement projects, PennDOT is milling the existing roadway surface and repaving the state highways with new asphalt. The new pavement will seal the roadways and provide motorists with a smoother riding surface.

Work on these projects will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signage and relevant training.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

