Charles Reed Cagle Discusses How Oil Companies Can Rebound Post Pandemic
Oil industry consultant Charles Reed Cagle says that perception management needs to be essential parts of the industry’s rebound effort
I think that the way to ensure people support the oil industry is to make sure they understand that there is more to the industry than the oil products they place in their automobiles.”COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There have been many questions raised about the state of the oil industry since the beginning of the DOVID-19 pandemic. The need for oil and gas to power cars, planes, and other modes of transportation was greatly diminished during 2020, and many people wondered if the industry would be able to recover. Oil industry consultant, Charles Reed Cagle says that there are a number of things oil industry executives can do to help the industry rebound after the pandemic.
— Charles Reed Cagle
Charles Reed Cagle admits that the oil industry has taken some major hits in recent years with the push for cleaner energy sources and the battles over the placement of pipelines and drilling sites. “I know that there are a number of concerns about the mining of oil and emissions in the United States and around the world. At this point, I believe that the decision-makers within the oil industry must recognize the concerns people have about drilling, and be more transparent about the safety measures they take to ensure the health and safety of people.”, Charles Reed Cagle said.
According to Charles Reed Cagle, one of the ways oil companies in the United States can rebound post the pandemic, is to follow the lead of the oil companies in Asia. “One of the things that Asian oil companies in Asia have done well is capitalizing on the strengths of chemicals, cold, and freight. The pandemic has forced many people to find other ways to get essentials and other products they need. Many have used Companies like Amazon, Walmart, and UPS to deliver physical goods to their homes. The demand for diesel has increased since the pandemic because of the increase in the number of physical goods being delivered to individual households. I believe that concentrating on the strength of diesel is one of the ways that our companies can rebound post the pandemic and remain viable.”, Mr. Cagle said.
Charles Reed Cagle also suggests that oil companies take control of the narrative in terms of how they are portrayed in the media. “Whenever you hear anything about the oil industry, you only hear about the pipelines and the dangers associated with them. I think that the way to ensure people support the oil industry is to make sure they understand that there is more to the industry than the oil products they place in their automobiles. The bottom line is the oil is used by chemical companies like BASF and DOW to make plastics and other products that are essential to how people live their daily lives. Many people are not aware of this fact. Perception is always a factor that must be taken into consideration when strategizing about how to re-emerge after a crisis whether it is oil or another industry. It is time for the oil industry to take that leap.”, Charles Reed Cagle said.
