Werner Enterprises Announces Collaboration With Hyliion Holdings Corp.

/EIN News/ -- OMAHA, Neb., April 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN), a premier transportation and logistics provider, is proud to announce its participation in the newly formed Hyliion Hypertruck Innovation Council with Hyliion Holdings Corp. to encourage industry collaboration and advance product innovation. Werner’s Senior Vice President of Van/Expedited Chad Dittberner will be a member of Hyliion’s Hypertruck Innovation Council.



Founded in 2015, Hyliion’s goal is to provide electrified powertrain solutions for Class 8 commercial trucks. As a leader in the transportation industry, Werner will work with Hyliion to create more opportunities for sustainable growth in the industry, including collaborating on Hyliion’s existing and future commercial electrification solutions. Dittberner, a member of the Innovation Council, will drive development and work with other industry leaders to help create sustainable solutions for trucks, ultimately to achieve a net-zero carbon emissions commercial transportation industry.

Werner will be one of the first transportation companies to drive Hyliion’s Hypertruck ERX with an electric powertrain fueled by renewable natural gas for use in Class 8 commercial trucks. Its purpose is to provide top performance while lowering emissions and fuel costs.

“As a member of this council, I’m excited to work with other industry leaders to do our part to encourage and drive sustainable practices for trucking,” said Senior Vice President of Van/Expedited Chad Dittberner.

“At Werner, we are always working to reduce our emissions and fuel consumption as part of our 5Ts + S strategy, with a focus on creating sustainable solutions,” said Vice Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Derek Leathers. “We are excited to work with Hyliion to help shape the future of trucking and ensure a more sustainable future for everyone.”

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: WERN) delivers superior truckload transportation and logistics services to customers across the United States, Mexico and Canada. With 2020 revenues of $2.4 billion, an industry-leading modern truck and trailer fleet, nearly 13,000 talented associates and our innovative Werner Edge technology, we are an essential solutions provider for customers who value the integrity of their supply chain and require safe and exceptional on-time service. Werner provides Dedicated and One-Way Truckload services as well as Logistics services that include truckload brokerage, freight management, intermodal and final mile. As an industry leader, Werner is deeply committed to promoting sustainability and supporting diversity, equity and inclusion.

Contact: Fred Thayer, Associate Vice President - Corporate Brand and Communications

Werner Enterprises, Inc.

402.895.6640 ext. 1002065

fthayer@werner.com