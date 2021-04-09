DPV Mobilizes on Government Promise to Roll Out COVID Vaccine

Company Launches COVID-19 Vaccine Transportation and Distribution Service for Underserved Communities in New York

As part of the effort to help stop the spread of coronavirus, DPV Mobile Lab has been doing its part to help get more people vaccinated and is now providing Vaccine Transportation and distribution services to the New York City area.



Because access to the coronavirus vaccine and transportation to and from vaccination sites has been a barrier for many in minority communities, especially for the elderly and people with disabilities, DPV Mobile is utilizing their luxury bus fleet to provide transportation to these facilities. The buses are ADA accessible with HEPA filtration systems and GPS tracking. All passengers are safely socially-distanced on board and mask-wearing is required and enforced.

The company will also be providing on-site vaccination services with vehicles that have been retrofitted to accommodate refrigeration for the vaccine. Each mobile vaccination unit will be staffed with fully licensed medical professionals, including a registered nurse.

Healthcare providers, hospitals, and insurance companies interested in partnering with DPV Mobile Lab for COVID-19 vaccine transportation services can call 781-268-4701 to schedule a free consultation or visit our Vaccine Transport Website.