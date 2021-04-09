Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Pactiv Evergreen Inc. Schedules First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- LAKE FOREST, Ill., April 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ: PTVE) today announced the following details for its first quarter 2021 earnings release and teleconference call.             

Earnings release:  Wednesday, May 5, 2021 after market close
   
Webcast and Teleconference: Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. ET.
   
Pactiv Evergreen Participants:  Michael King, CEO
  Michael Ragen, CFO/COO
  Dhaval Patel, SVP, IR & Strategy

Participants may access the live webcast on the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.pactivevergreen.com/ under “News & Events.”

The call may also be accessed by dialing (855) 327-6837 from the U.S. or (631) 891-4304 internationally and using access code 10014019.

About Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ: PTVE)
Pactiv Evergreen Inc. is a manufacturer and distributor of fresh foodservice and food merchandising products and fresh beverage cartons in North America and certain international markets. It supplies its products to a broad and diversified mix of companies, including full service restaurants and quick service restaurants, foodservice distributors, supermarkets, grocery and healthy eating retailers, other food stores, food and beverage producers, food packers and food processors.

Investors

Dhaval Patel
Dhaval.Patel@pactivevergreen.com
+1 (732) 501-9657

 


