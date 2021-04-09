Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Representative Rhetta Andrews Bowers Elected Co-Chair of the Dallas Delegation

by: Rep. Bowers, Rhetta
04/08/2021

Austin, TX &#9472; State Representative Rhetta Andrews Bowers (HD 113) was elected Co-Chair of the Dallas Area Legislative Delegation (DALD). Rep. Bowers was nominated and unanimously voted favorably by her colleagues this afternoon. She will be assuming the role from Representative Victoria Neave. Each legislative session, the members of the DALD select one Democrat and one Republican as joint leaders of the bipartisan House delegation. Rep. Bowers will serve alongside Representative Angie Chen Button, who is again the Republican Co-Chair.

The Dallas Delegation is a bipartisan group of 17 members representing Dallas County. City of Dallas Mayor, Former State Representative Eric Johnson preceded Rep. Neave as Co-Chair of the DALD.

"It's an honor to be chosen as the Co-Chair of the bipartisan delegation representing Dallas County," stated Rep. Bowers. "I will work diligently to follow in Rep. Neave's footsteps co- leading the DALD and look forward to serving with Rep. Button.

"Winter storm Uri showed us the importance of local leadership that can work together. Our DALD is composed of members passionate about serving Dallas area residents, communities and businesses. It will be a privilege to co-lead this group of State Representatives. I want to thank the DALD for entrusting me with this responsibility."

Rep. Bowers was elected to serve House District 113 in the Texas House of Representatives on November 8, 2018. She made history as the first African American elected to represent this district. House District 113 includes all of Sunnyvale and parts of Rowlett, Garland, Mesquite, Seagoville, Combine, Balch Springs, and Dallas. She is the Vice-Chair of the House Committee on Homeland Security and Public Safety and serves on the House Committee on Natural Resources as well as the House Committee on Local and Consent Calendars.

