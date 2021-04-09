April 21, 2021 Public Notice of WRC Committee Meetings

9:00 – 9:30 – Boating Safety Committee
9:30 – 10:30 – Land Acquisition and Planning Committee
10:30–12:00 – Education, Shooting and Archery Committee
1:30 – 2:45 – Finance Committee (PARTIAL CLOSED SESSION)
2:45 – 3:30 – Migratory Birds and Waterfowl
3:30 – 4:30 – Committee of the Whole (PARTIAL CLOSED SESSION)
