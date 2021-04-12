Electro-Pop Artist EMPRESS Celebrates Women with The Vixen Collection
San-Francisco based artist EMPRESS aims to empower women with the release of The Vixen Collection.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Throughout Women’s History Month, we recognize and honor strong females. In keeping with this theme, San Francisco-based singer-songwriter EMPRESS announces the release of The Vixen Collection, five songs she wrote to inspire and uplift women. Shannon Rugani, musically known as EMPRESS, has carefully crafted this concept with the help of German producer High ‘N’ Rich. The collection, which includes the original “Vixen” single, “Prelude,” “Remix,” “Extended Remix” and “Workout Remix,” is available now on all digital music platforms.
Inspired by the continuing movement of women wanting equality, acceptance and respect, EMPRESS wrote . her power anthem “Vixen”to remind women of their inner strength and confidence. She wrote four additional renditions of “Vixen” to reflect how that confidence comes through in different ways.
Both music and dance have played a significant part of EMPRESS’s life. At age 4, she began playing the piano and crafting songs. At 16, she became one of the youngest members of the San Francisco Ballet Company and had a very successful dance career. Today, she has returned to her first love, music, creating music that inspires women to be the best they can be.
The Vixen Collection by singer-songwriter EMPRESS is out now on all digital platforms!
EMPRESS® - Vixen, 5 Minute Full Body Workout (Official Video)