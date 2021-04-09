Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 585 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,788 in the last 365 days.

Philippines : Financial System Stability Assessment-Press Release and Statement by the Executive Director for the Philippines

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. Monetary and Capital Markets Department

Publication Date:

April 9, 2021

Electronic Access:

Free Download. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

GDP contracted by 9½ percent in 2020—a much steeper decline than during the Asian Financial Crisis (AFC)—but it is now recovering with the easing of containment measures and economic policy support. Banks are closely connected to the corporate sector through high credit exposures and conglomerate ownership linkages. The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) may list the Philippines as a jurisdiction with serious Anti-Money Laundering and Combatting the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) deficiencies in 2021. The country is also vulnerable to climate change (physical) risks, especially the destruction of physical capital from typhoons.

Series:

Country Report No. 2021/074

Frequency:

regular

English

Publication Date:

April 9, 2021

ISBN/ISSN:

9781513576763/1934-7685

Stock No:

1PHLEA2021001

Format:

Paper

Pages:

71

You just read:

Philippines : Financial System Stability Assessment-Press Release and Statement by the Executive Director for the Philippines

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.