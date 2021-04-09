SareFood.com Logo

Mushrooming of Meal-Kit & Ready Meals Industry & Is there a better way to cater to the demand? The burden on the environment & who pays for the cost of packing?

ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, USA, April 9, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- We have seen so many meal kit and prepared meals companies sprung up in the last decade. Almost all these companies work on a subscription model. Customers choose a plan, and they get their meal kit of ready meals delivered every week. Let's talk about meal kits. Are they beneficial? What do customers get from it? Are they solving a big problem for the consumers? Well, depending on who you ask, the answers may vary. For some consumers who have the time and interest to prepare gourmet food at home, the meal kits work well. The meal kits come with recipes and groceries necessary to prepare meals. If you have the time and interest to cook, then meal kits will work well for you. It will surely make the chef in you happy, and if it elevates your mood, then why not. Bear in mind that some of these meals may take 30-60 minutes, and you may end up washing multiple pots and pans.On the other hand, if you don't have the time or the interest to chop, cook, and clean, then meal kits won't work for you. You may want to look at companies that provide prepared meals. As the name suggests, these meals are finished goods, and all you have to do is heat and eat. The heating instructions may vary depending on the company and the item. Most of these meals can be heated in a microwave and come with heating instructions that are relatively easy to follow. So, no matter what time of the day or night it is, you can enjoy a good meal at home in just a few minutes. There are several options within the ready meals industry; consumers can choose among various diet options such as Vegan, Keto, Low Carb, High Protein, etc., or regular meals that aren't too diet specific.All these companies have to use insulated boxes, insulated covers and or blankets, and ice packs to keep the food refrigerated or frozen during transit. Usually, the transit time is about 24-48 hours, and therefore it is necessary to use appropriate packing to keep the food safe. Unfortunately, the packing is not cheap, and once the package is delivered, most consumers end up tossing it in the trash, although it can be recycled or reused in some cases. In the end, consumers end up eating the cost of this packing which is not trivial by any means. Not to forget the enormous burden on the environment.There is one thing that these companies have proven to us, and it is that there is a market for it. However, there must be a better way to fulfill this need. Fortunately, there is. The solution is to connect customers to local chefs who can provide fully prepared meals. One such company is doing just that. It is SareFood.com , and currently, it is only operational in St. Louis, Missouri but getting ready to expand to other metro cities. SareFood.com's model is simple and environmentally friendly. The customers go online, pick meals from a chef, and choose a delivery day and time, and that's it. The meals are delivered to the customers in a microwave-safe container which they can reuse. What's great for the customers is that they don't have to subscribe and get stuck with eating the same meals every week. Customers can choose a new chef every week or whenever they decide to order or stick with their favorite ones. The prices are very reasonable, and the portion sizes are great. Most importantly, the consumers don't have to eat up the hidden cost of all the throw-away packing. This model is very environmentally friendly and perfect for boosting the local economy and keeping jobs within the state boundaries.If you are interested to learn more about this company, please visit their website online at www.sarefood.com . The social media links are below -

Brief Introduction on SareFood.com