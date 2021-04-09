Guizhou Miao Embroidery Theme Exhibition Held at the Shanghai Fashion Week

On April 8th, the “JIN XIU QIAN KUN” Guizhou Miao Embroidery Theme Exhibition was held on the first floor of Shanghai Mart.

/EIN News/ -- Shanghai, China, April 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On April 8th, the “JIN XIU QIAN KUN” Guizhou Miao Embroidery Theme Exhibition was held on the first floor of Shanghai Mart. More than 100 exhibits including traditional costumes of the Miao Embroidery, fashion clothes with elements of the Miao Embroidery, and silver ornaments of the Miao nationality attracted many visitors from home and abroad. On site, exhibition planning staff introduced the Guizhou Miao Embroidery culture to visitors, invited them to try on featured costumes of Guizhou Miao Embroidery, to see the charm of Guizhou Miao Embroidery closely with the publicity method of “experience + scenario”. It is known that “Beautiful World” is a series project sponsored by Guizhou Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism in which Guizhou Miao Embroidery is promoted and popularized. The theme exhibition is curated by Guizhou Coin Culture & Tourism Studio.

As the only cultural tourism project invited to the Shanghai Fashion Week in 2021, this exhibition will continue until April 11th, 2021. The site layout elements of the “Beautiful World” Guizhou Miao Embroidery Theme Fashion Exhibition were extracted from related patterns of the Miao Embroidery. This exhibition planning focused on showing the charm of the Miao Embroidery with the fashionable expression method and exploring more potential of the Miao Embroidery. It was reported that the exhibits in the Guizhou Miao Embroidery Theme Exhibition came from local brands in Guzhou, including MIAO’S TALES , Ancient Miao Territory, Guizhou Sliver, Meiziliuxiang, Qianxi County Wenli Wax Printing and Embroidery Co., Ltd., and Guizhou Zhiqianhuo Culture Development Co., Ltd., as well as 022BLUFF, a brand of an international new designer, HANYU CUI, and Mio Queenie, a store with brands of many designers.



On the day when the Miao Embroidery Theme Exhibition started, Ms. Zeng Li, an artist of the Miao Embroidery and the founder of Story of Miao Territory, said: “The Miao Embroidery has a deep cultural connotation and a high cultural value. Its heritage and development are very important. This theme exhibition is the ‘re-expression’ of minority culture in Guizhou. The ancient symbol of Guizhou Miao Embroidery was extracted and considered as the basis. And the ‘recreation’ was made with the fashionable elements.”



When the Miao Embroidery, the ancient national art, blends fashion, it has a new charm and people in the industry can see the possibility and greater prospects of industrialization and branding development of the Miao Embroidery.



James Brown: Media Contact: waimeifagao@foxmail.com





Content Disclaimer:

The above review statements are those of the sponsor (Source of content) and do not necessarily reflect the official policy, position or views of the content publisher. The content distribution company is therefore not responsible for the content and its authenticity and legal standing of the above subject matter. Each individual is required to exercise its content when making a purchase from the above offer. The information does not constitute advice or an offer to buy. Any purchase made from the above press release is made at your own risk. Consult an expert advisor/health and professional advisor before any such purchase. Any purchase made from this link is subject to the final terms and conditions of the website's selling as mentioned in the above as source. The content publisher and its downstream distribution partners do not take any responsibility directly or indirectly. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the company this news is about.

DISCLAIMER of Liability . IN NO EVENT SHALL OUR PR COMPANY BE LIABLE OR RESPONSIBLE TO YOU OR ANY OTHER PERSON FOR ANY DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, CONSEQUENTIAL, SPECIAL, OR EXEMPLARY DAMAGES OF ANY KIND, INCLUDING WITHOUT LIMITATION, LOST PROFITS OR LOST OPPORTUNITIES, EVEN IF ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES IN ADVANCE AND REGARDLESS OF THE CAUSE OF ACTION UPON WHICH ANY SUCH CLAIM IS BASED, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, ANY CLAIM ARISING OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH ANY OF THE CONTENT, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, AUDIO, PHOTOGRAPHS, AND VIDEOS, OR OF THE ACCURACY, RELIABILITY, OR LEGALITY OF ANY STATEMENT MADE IN OR OMITTED FROM ANY advertisement, sponsorship, endorsement, testimonial, opinion, or other product-related or service-related statement or review appearing in the Websites or in ANY post or article distributed via the Websites.













Attachment