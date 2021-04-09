AppSwarm to Launch Blockchain Research Lab in Tulsa and New York in Partnership with AI Venturetech

/EIN News/ -- Tulsa, OK, April 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- AppSwarm, Corp. (OTC: SWRM), a software development company and aggregator of mobile applications, announces plans to launch a blockchain research lab in Tulsa, OK and New York City to develop new applications utilizing different blockchain protocols.



The Company announces plans to launch a Blockchain Research Lab and consulting firm in Tulsa, Oklahoma focused on the development and utilization of current blockchain protocols in partnership with AI Venturetech.

Blockchain is a decentralized transaction and data management technology. We will endeavor to partner with both commercial and academic partners to explore how this emerging industry can be deployed in real-world commercial applications.

Some areas of exploration will be in Decentralized finance ("DeFi"), non-fungible tokens ("NFT"), and smart contract development.

DeFi are financial services with no central authority. It involves taking traditional elements of the financial system and replacing the middleman with a smart contract, most commonly on the Ethereum blockchain.

NFT is a unit of data on a digital ledger called a blockchain, where each NFT can represent a unique digital item, and thus they are not interchangeable. NFTs can represent digital files such as art, audio, videos, items in video games, and other forms of creative work.

Research Lab in Tulsa

A coalition of Tulsa business, education, government, and philanthropists are working to foster a startup ecosystem in a city that’s better known for its aerospace and energy companies. Tulsa Remote provides workers a financial incentive and soft landing in a new city, as well as a thoughtful community-focused approach to attracting talented remote workers to Tulsa.

AppSwarm plans to work within Tulsa’s community to build on the foundation of the city’s current high-growth opportunities in technology and blockchain and attract top talent from around the country organically and through partnerships with local academic institutions.

The lab will embark on application research, seminars, blockchain workshops, and will utilize its video conferencing capabilities to bring together global minds and insights to Tulsa’s surging tech community.

New York Research Lab

The Company will also work in providing support to AI Venturetech for the launch of its blockchain research lab in the heart of New York City. The New York lab will work with local academic institutions and with commercial partners in both the financial and healthcare industries.

Thomas Bustamante, the Founder and CEO of AI Venturetech, Inc., commented, "We are pleased to be working with AppSwarm in the development of blockchain research labs in both New York, and especially Tulsa, which is one of the fastest-growing technology hubs in the Midwest. We feel real-world applications of blockchain could harness the growth potential of what the Internet was in the mid-1990s, and we want to establish our labs now to take advantage of this rapid change."

The Company will offer blockchain consulting advisory services to companies looking to integrate blockchain technology. These consulting services, along with low overhead costs to maintain the lab could quickly provide a profitable operation if executed properly.

Request More Information

For more updates on our blockchain research project visit https://aiventuretech.com/investors/signup/

About APPSWARM

AppSwarm is a technology company specializing in accelerated development and publishing of mobile apps and other software platforms for gaming and business applications and seeks to acquire symmetric business opportunities. AppSwarm partners with and assists other development firms in technology development, business management, and funding needs.

For more information, follow us on www.app-swarm.com FaceBook www.facebook.com/AppSwarm Twitter https://twitter.com/AppSwarm or Instagram https://www.instagram.com/appswarm/

Forward-Looking Statements:

"Safe Harbor" statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risk and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, product demand, market acceptance risks, fluctuations in operating results, political risk, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with OTCMarkets.com and as required to the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks could cause SWRM's actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, the Company.

Investor and Media Contacts:

AppSwarm, Corp.

888-886-8583

info@app-swarm.com

AI Venturetech

212-206-0984

info@aiventuretech.com