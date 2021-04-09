Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Baseline Highway bridge maintenance over I-69 in Eaton County starts April 19

Contact: Aaron Jenkins, MDOT Office of Communications, 517-243-9075 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY:                              Eaton

HIGHWAY:                                    I-69

CLOSEST CITIES:    Olivet Bellevue

ESTIMATED START DATE:             7 a.m. Monday, April 19, 2021

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE:  7 p.m. Friday, June 25, 2021

PROJECT:   The Baseline Highway bridge over I-69 will be closed for maintenance, including deck patching, expansion joint replacements and deep overlay. This work is part of the Michigan Department of Transportation's (MDOT) ongoing $210 million investment to rebuild I-69 between Island Highway in Charlotte, Eaton County, and I-94 in Marshall, Calhoun County.

Funding for this project is made possible by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Rebuilding Michigan program to rebuild the state highways and bridges that are critical to the state's economy and carry the most traffic. The investment strategy is aimed at fixes that result in longer useful lives and improves the condition of the state's infrastructure.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Baseline Highway will be closed over I-69 for the duration of this work. Please follow posted detours. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.

SAFETY BENEFITS: These improvements will provide increased safety and mobility in this area of I-69, which is a significant local and national trade corridor.

I-69 Rebuilding Michigan project profile

 

