I-94 lane closures continue between I-275 and Huron Road in eastern Washtenaw County and western Wayne County

Contact:

Agency:

Diane Cross, MDOT Office of Communications, 313-375-2454Transportation

COUNTIES: Washtenaw Wayne

COMMUNITIES: Belleville Van Buren Township Ypsilanti Township

ROADWAY: I-94

START DATE: Monday, April 12, 2021

END DATE: Mid-May 2021

TRAFFIC DETAILS: Beginning Monday, April 12, crews will begin working mostly on westbound I-94 between I-275 and Huron Street to complete work from the 2020 project to seal the road. There will be only one lane open in each direction from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and will cause delays. During the weekend, crews will work from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. with one lane open, also causing delays. An alternate route is advised.

Project map