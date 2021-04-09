Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 645 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,833 in the last 365 days.

I-94 lane closures continue between I-275 and Huron Road in eastern Washtenaw County and western Wayne County

Contact: Diane Cross, MDOT Office of Communications, 313-375-2454 Agency: Transportation

COUNTIES: Washtenaw Wayne

COMMUNITIES: Belleville Van Buren Township Ypsilanti Township

ROADWAY: I-94

START DATE: Monday, April 12, 2021

END DATE: Mid-May 2021

TRAFFIC DETAILS: Beginning Monday, April 12, crews will begin working mostly on westbound I-94 between I-275 and Huron Street to complete work from the 2020 project to seal the road. There will be only one lane open in each direction from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and will cause delays. During the weekend, crews will work from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. with one lane open, also causing delays. An alternate route is advised.

Project map

You just read:

I-94 lane closures continue between I-275 and Huron Road in eastern Washtenaw County and western Wayne County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.