Travel Advisory: Route 102 North Detour Begins April 23 at the Mohegan Bridge in Burrillville

Beginning Friday, April 23, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) is scheduled to implement a detour for Route 102 (Bronco Highway) northbound to safely replace the Mohegan Bridge. This structurally deficient bridge carries about 15,200 vehicles per day over the Branch River in Burrillville.

This detour will remain in place through the project's scheduled completion in December 2022. Southbound traffic will not be affected. A detour map is available at www.ridot.net/DetourMaps.

Route 102 northbound motorists will be detoured for approximately two miles onto Victory Highway at East Avenue and the Glendale Bypass. They will follow Victory Highway to Route 7 (Douglas Pike) to get back onto Route 102. Temporary traffic signals will be installed along the detour route to aid detouring motorists but travel time delays are likely, average about 10 minutes during the busiest travel times in the morning commuting hours.

In addition to replacing the bridge, the $10.6 million contract includes resurfacing Route 102 at the bridge and its approaches, including its intersection with Route 7. New guardrail, signing, striping and drainage improvements will also be installed as part of the project.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

The replacement of the Mohegan Bridge is made possible by RhodeWorks, RIDOT's ongoing commitment to repair structurally deficient bridges and bring Rhode Island's transportation infrastructure into a state of good repair, promote economic development, and create jobs. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.