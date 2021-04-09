Press Release - FAA Proposes $1.5 Million Civil Penalty Against Anniston, Ala., for Alleged Airport Safety Violations

WASHINGTON The U.S. Department of Transportations Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) proposes a $1,562,990 civil penalty against the City of Anniston Ala., for alleged safety violations at Anniston Regional Airport.

The FAA alleges that from March 1, 2019 to March 13, 2020 the City, among other things, failed to:

Repair degraded runway and taxiway pavement, including humps, depressions and cracks that produced debris that could cause air-carrier pilots to lose control of their aircraft.

Properly maintain airport lighting and marking systems.

Keep pavement clear of mud, dirt, sand, debris and rubber deposits.

Ensure workers who drove on the airfield, were responsible for inspecting the fuel, and were responsible for the airports Wildlife Hazard Management plan completed mandatory training.

Review the airport emergency plan during the previous 12 months.

Maintain markers and signs that complied with applicable standards.

Maintain a reporting system to ensure the airport promptly corrects unsafe conditions identified during daily self-inspections.

Issue a Notice to Airmen for irregularities in the safety areas that could affect the safe operation of air carriers.

Properly locate and display emergency fuel shutoff signs and hazardous materials placards.

The FAA further alleges the City failed to correct many of the violations after the FAA alerted it to them.

The City of Anniston has asked to meet with the FAA to discuss the case.