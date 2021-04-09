WILLISTON BARRACKS / KIDNAPPING, DOMESTIC ASSAULT, UNLAWFUL MISCHIEF, INTERFERENCE WITH ACCESS TO EMERGENCY SERVICES, AGGRAVATED DISORDERLY CONDUCT, OFFENSES COMMITTED IN THE PRESENCE OF A CHILD, CRIMINAL THREATENING

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A101158

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Quealy

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 04-08-2021 @ 1918 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Roadway of VT-109 in front of 1030 VT-109, Belvidere

VIOLATION:

1. Kidnapping (felony)

2. Domestic Assault (misdemeanor)

3. Unlawful Mischief (misdemeanor)

4. Interference With Access to Emergency Services (misdemeanor)

5. Aggravated Disorderly Conduct (misdemeanor)

6. Offenses Committed in the Presence of a Child (enhancement)

7. Criminal Threatening (misdemeanor)

ACCUSED: Richard Spitzer

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hyde Park, VT

VICTIMS: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGES: 25, 8 months

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hyde Park (Both)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On April 8th, 2021 at approximately 1918 hours Troopers with VSP Williston were notified of multiple 911 calls regarding a male attempting to take a baby away from a female on the side of the road along VT-109 in Belvidere.

Troopers responded with Lamoille County Sheriff's Deputies and located the male next to a vehicle parked on the side of VT-109 in Belvidere. He was identified as Richard Spitzer (age 27) of Hyde Park, VT. The female and the baby were found to be safe in the vehicle of good Samaritans who lived nearby the scene of the incident.

Investigation determined that a verbal dispute occurred between Spitzer and the victim while they were in their vehicle. This led to him exiting the vehicle and attempting to gain access to the female who was in the driver's seat by kicking in the window. He then gained access to the backseat of the vehicle and took the victim's baby, who Spitzer is not related to, and fled across the road into the woods while making multiple threatening statements.

During this incident Spitzer took the victim's cellphone when she attempted to call 911, broke the car's key off in the ignition, and struck her several times. Prior to law enforcement arrival on scene Spitzer ultimately returned the baby to the victim.

Spitzer was arrested without incident and transported to the Williston State Police Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing and per order of the court, Spitzer was lodged at Northwest State Correctional Facility for lack of $1,000 bail imposed by the court. He is due to appear before Lamoille County Superior Court on April 9th, 2021 at 1230 hours.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 04-09-21 @ 1230

COURT: Lamoille

LODGED - LOCATION: Y - NWSCF

BAIL: Y - $1,000

MUG SHOT: Y

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Nathaniel Quealy

Vermont State Police- Williston Barracks

2777 St. George Road

Williston VT, 05495

Nathaniel.Quealy@vermont.gov

W- 802-878-7111

C- 802-585-0782