New Haven Barracks/ 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault with a Deadly Weapon
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B500652
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919
DATE/TIME: 04/08/21, 1914 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Main Street, Orwell
VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault with a Deadly Weapon
ACCUSED: Maurice Minyati
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orwell, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 04/08/21 at approximately 1914 hours, Troopers responded to a residence on Main Street in the Town of Orwell for a report of an ongoing family fight with a firearm involved. Investigation revealed Maurice Minyati (33) of Shoreham, VT attempted to use a firearm on a household member. Minyati was unsuccessful in his attempt and nobody was injured as a result of this incident.
Minyati was placed under arrest and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. During processing, a Judge was contacted, and the Honorable Court set bail at $2,500. Minyati was lodged at the Northwest Correctional Center for lack of bail.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/09/21, 1230 hours
COURT: Addison
LODGED - LOCATION: Northwest
BAIL: $2,500
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.