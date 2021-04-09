Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 665 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,834 in the last 365 days.

New Haven Barracks/ 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault with a Deadly Weapon

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B500652

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

DATE/TIME: 04/08/21, 1914 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main Street, Orwell

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault with a Deadly Weapon

ACCUSED: Maurice Minyati

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orwell, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 04/08/21 at approximately 1914 hours, Troopers responded to a residence on Main Street in the Town of Orwell for a report of an ongoing family fight with a firearm involved. Investigation revealed Maurice Minyati (33) of Shoreham, VT attempted to use a firearm on a household member. Minyati was unsuccessful in his attempt and nobody was injured as a result of this incident.

Minyati was placed under arrest and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. During processing, a Judge was contacted, and the Honorable Court set bail at $2,500. Minyati was lodged at the Northwest Correctional Center for lack of bail.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/09/21, 1230 hours            

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: Northwest

BAIL: $2,500

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

New Haven Barracks/ 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault with a Deadly Weapon

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.