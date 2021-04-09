Axiom Presents "Unified Platforms: Key Modules and Data Considerations for Study Success" at Outsourcing in Clinical Trials Israel 2021

/EIN News/ -- TEL AVIV, Israel, April 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axiom Real-Time Metrics ("Axiom"), a premier provider of unified eClinical solutions and services focused on small-to-medium life science organizations, will be exhibiting at the annual Outsourcing in Clinical Trials Israel on April 12th, 2021. As the key clinical outsourcing platform for biotech, pharmaceutical and medical device companies within Israel, this year’s one-day virtual forum will be split across three streams: Outsourcing and Clinical Operations, Clinical Trial Supply, and Medical Devices.



Presenting "Unified Platform: Key Modules and Data Considerations for Study Success," Axiom's Kaitlyn Townsley, Associate Director of Product Innovation, and Maliha Haider, Director of Data Management and Data Analytics, will be sharing their insights in the of Clinical Trial Supply stream on April 12th at 2:00 PM IST/ 7:00 AM EDT. The session will focus on the advantages of a truly unified eClinical platform for clinical trials, the benefits for each stakeholder, and how to automate frequent manual tasks for great efficiency.

“A unified platform is going to enable your team to collaborate and respond faster to real-time study data,” Townsley shares. “There are many clinical trials today that are still operating with data on multiple systems, which means additional integration costs and compatibility considerations. A truly unified system comes built with seamlessly integrated modules such as EDC, RTSM, and ePRO, so you can view and generate reports for all your study data instantly, anytime.”

“Having all of your study data in one unified platform can also facilitate safety and medical reviews,” added Haider. “Centralized patient reports will generate real-time results from patient profile data across all modules, including AE and ePRO. This will also allow for teams to identify risks and make critical decisions faster based on global real-time data.”

Learn more about Axiom’s Fusion eClinical Suite: https://www.axiommetrics.com/fusion-eclinical-suite/

About Axiom Real-Time Metrics

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Axiom delivers intuitive, powerful and cost-effective eClinical solutions and services focused around your entire study. Axiom Fusion eClinical Suite delivers a powerful range of innovative end-user focused, unified functionality and 15+ modules. Fusion serves as the Connected Hub for your entire clinical study data and operational needs. Fusion Delivers: EDC, DM, RTSM/IWRS, CTMS, Inventory Management, ePRO, IVR, Patient Portal, AE/SAE Tracking, Safety Database, Central Lab, Imaging, eTMF, and 24/7 Project and Clinical Data Reporting. Services include: Data Management, On-Demand Data Analytics, Biostatistics and Pharmacovigilance.

For more information, please visit https://www.axiommetrics.com

